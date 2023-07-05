The 2022/23 League One campaign once again proved to be a gripping watch and with the new campaign just a month away, the levels of anticipation and excitement are high.

As always, seven fresh teams are preparing to join the the third tier line up and whilst surviving the drop will be the ultimate ambition, ambition levels will naturally be surge as the new season gets that little bit closer.

Some clubs in the division have made a fantastic start to the summer, from a recruitment standpoint, whilst there are others who have had to endure a slower window thus far.

With there being just a couple of weeks before the new League One campaign gets underway, transfer rumours concerning third tier clubs are starting to surface far more frequently in what is an extremely busy and important period.

Here, we take a look at the latest news on the transfer front at League One level as the EFL campaign continues to edge closer…

What is the latest League One transfer news?

Derby County eye Ipswich Town and Rotherham United attackers, Rams also cast eyes over released Rangers man

Derby County will be looking to take advantage of a League One line up without the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday during the upcoming campaign, and they are eyeing up a couple of forwards that would certainly bolster their chances of being successful.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Rams are considering moves for Ipswich Town's Freddie Ladapo and Rotherham United's Conor Washington.

The rumours concerning Derby have peaked over the last few hours, with a report from the Daily Record suggesting that exciting Northern Irish midfielder Charlie Lindsay is set to embark on a trial period at Pride Park.

Wigan Athletic set to lose out on midfielder

Following their relegation back to League One, a report from Wigan Today suggests the Latics are set to see influential midfielder Max Power depart.

As detailed in the report, the 29-year-old is set to make a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah FC and will subsequently reject a fresh deal that has been put to him by the League One outfit.

Power has turned out close to 250 times for Wigan in two spells with the club, having also gained Football League experience with Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers.

Wigan have recently completed the permanent capture of Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith.

Exeter City lose out on 'Key' man

Exeter City defender Josh Key has secured a move to Swansea City ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign, with the 23-year-old seeing his deal in Devon expire in the summer.

The League One outfit will receive compensation for the defender's departure, in accordance with FA guidelines that focus upon transfers involving players under the age of 24.

Premier League newcomers Luton Town made an approach to sign the young full-back in the latter stages of the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider, whilst Swansea have been long-term admirers.