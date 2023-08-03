The League One campaign gets underway this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

Teams will be looking to compete for promotion to the Championship over a gruelling season.

Big teams like Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers will all be vying for their return to second division action.

The recently relegated clubs Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading all face difficulties that could open the door to different clubs earning their place in the top two.

Similarly, the battle to maintain survival at this level will be fierce as clubs look to improve on last year.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

The transfer window has offered all 24 clubs the opportunity to look for ways to enhance their first team squads.

A lot of moves have been completed already, but there are still four weeks left for further signings to be made.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding clubs in League One…

Shrewsbury consider Collins

Derby County’s James Collins has emerged as a transfer target for Shrewsbury Town.

According to the Shropshire Star, the 32-year-old is keen on a reunion with his former club.

However, the Rams won’t consider a sale until a new attacker has been signed, given the lack of forward options in Paul Warne’s side.

It is an ambitious move by the Shrews, who are looking to improve on their 12th place finish in the table last year.

League One sides miss out on Cardiff move

Isaak Davies has completed a loan move to KV Kortrijk from Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old was a transfer target for the likes of Portsmouth, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic, according to Darren Witcoop.

However, he has made the switch to the Greek side ahead of the start of the new season.

He will be hoping to earn greater game time in order to develop his game, as the forward looks to break into the Cardiff first team plans.

Hull chase Bird

Hull City are contemplating a move for Derby’s Max Bird this summer, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Tigers are considering throwing Ryan Woods into the deal to try and convince the Rams to agree to a move.

Woods has fallen down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium and will need to seek a move away from the club in order to receive game time this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will sweeten the deal for Derby, who have already rejected a bid from Hull for Bird.

John Mousinho has claimed that Pompey could still sign Tino Anjorin this summer.

However, he admitted that the decision ultimately rests on Anjorin and Chelsea.

Portsmouth are keen to add the youngster to their ranks this summer as they push for promotion to the Championship.

“Anjorin is still a possibility until that is done and dusted,” said Mousinho, via The News.

“I’m yet to hear anything on that, so then that’s still a possibility from our point of view.

"I am optimistic, we are still pursuing that, although that is now out of our hands, it’s basically the player and Chelsea’s choice.

“We’ll see how that progresses.”