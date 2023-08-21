Highlights League One clubs have just ten days left in the transfer window to strengthen their squads before the new campaign begins.

Five teams are currently tied at the top of the league with nine points, including relegation candidates Cambridge United.

Cheltenham Town is set to secure the services of Bournemouth star Owen Bevan, while Reading may offload Nesta Guinness-Walker due to financial constraints. Hull City is unlikely to pursue a deal for Max Bird due to his recent injury.

With just ten days of the transfer window remaining, League One clubs will be looking to conclude business and add any finishing touches to their squad.

The new campaign is starting to heat up, with upsets and shocks prevalent throughout the first four rounds of fixtures.

No side has kept their perfect start intact, but five teams are currently tied at the top with nine points. Relegation candidates Cambridge United currently lead the pack, whilst usual suspects including Bolton and Peterborough join them.

Oxford United and Stevenage are also exceeding expectations, boasting the same points total as the leaders.

Most squads still need strengthening, and rumours will continue to circulate before everything comes to a halt on September 1st.

Cheltenham seek Premier League loanee

According to Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are looking set to secure the services of teenage Bournemouth star Owen Bevan.

He made his Cherries debut approximately one-year ago, in an EFL Cup triumph against Norwich City that went all the way to penalties. The Bournemouth man then made his standalone Premier League showing in their 9-0 thumping at Anfield, being introduced from the bench after 82 minutes.

The 19-year-old was then sent out on loan to National League outfit Yeovil Town, where he played 33 times and shone in an uninspiring Glovers side.

Bevan will become Cheltenham’s ninth summer signing, following the likes of Luke Southwood, Curtis Thompson and Curtis Davies through the door.

Wade Elliot has already used the Premier League loan market to his advantage, bringing in Robert Street from Crystal Palace, Oliver Hammond from Nottingham Forest and Luciano D’Auria Henry from Fulham.

Nesta Guinness-Walker set for Reading exit.

Cash-strapped Reading need to balance the books, and offloading valuable assets is often the best way to do so.

23-year-old Nesta Guinness-Walker looks to be the latest to seek pastures new, as Football Insider are reporting that West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers have expressed interest.

The 23-year-old left-back joined last July and played 28 times as the Royals almost avoided the drop despite facing a points deduction.

Prior to his move, the defender plied his trade with the Metropolitan Police, before spending three campaigns at AFC Wimbledon, where he played over 100 times.

Guinness-Walker appeared in both of Reading’s opening two outings; however, has not featured since. So, we may well have seen the last of him in Berkshire.

Max Bird blow has deterred Hull City

An injury blow for midfield target Max Bird has left Hull City unlikely to pursue a deal, according to Hull Live.

The promising Derby County youngster played the full 90 against Oxford on Tuesday evening, but limped off following the final whistle.

His ankle was subsequently assessed, and the 22-year-old has a ligament problem that will see him sidelined for around two months.

The Rams have received three bids for Bird, but his unforeseen setback has placed negotiations on hold.

The Englishman is a product of Derby’s youth setup and has made 165 senior appearances since 2017.

Fellow academy graduate Jason Knight, who played just one game more in white, completed a move to Championship outfit Bristol City earlier in the window.