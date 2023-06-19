With pre-season for EFL clubs getting underway in the next week or two, there are plenty of additions being made to squads around the leagues.

Let's take a look at all the latest news coming out of League One sides on Monday...

Bolton closing in on Nathan Baxter

It was claimed over the weekend by The Sun that Bolton were taking a look at Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hull City in the Championship but is being released by the Blues at the end of the month.

And per the Evening Standard, the 24-year-old has agreed terms with the Trotters to become their new first-choice stopper after James Trafford returned to Man City following the end of his loan spell at the UniBol.

Baxter had interest from Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa, but he is set to remain in England.

Portsmouth won't move for Liverpool's Harvey Blair

Portsmouth have been incredibly active in the transfer market already with multiple additions to their ranks, but one player that won't be arriving is Harvey Blair.

Pompey were one of a number of clubs linked with the 19-year-old Liverpool winger on loan last week, but the club do not believe he is ready for a full season at a promotion-chasing League One club - they may however revisit a deal in a years time however according to The News.

Lincoln City sign Lukas Jensen

Having had Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton last season, Lincoln City needed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper and they've finally landed one.

Terms have been agreed for towering Danish stopper Lukas Jensen, who has been released by Burnley and spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, featuring 29 times in League One for the Lancashire club in 2022-23.

Standing at 6 ft 6 in, Jensen has penned a two-year deal with the Imps.

Cole Stockton signs for Burton Albion

He was one of the stars of League One in 2021-22 when he fired in 23 goals for Morecambe, but Cole Stockton was more subdued in-front of goal for the Shrimps last season.

Seven of his 11 league goals came in the final four matches of the season, which has perhaps reminded clubs that he is still a good asset to have in the third tier - and Burton Albion are set to take advantage of his free agent status.

Alan Nixon claimed at the weekend that the Brewers were in talks to sign the 29-year-old and a deal to take him to the Pirelli Stadium has now been confirmed.

Blackpool's Reece James in talks with Sheffield Wednesday

Following a loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday last season, Reece James will return to Blackpool with one year remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road.

However, due to his success at the Owls, there was always a strong chance that they'd try to re-sign him on a permanant basis this summer and according to The Star, talks are underway to try and make a deal happen.

James featured 34 times for Wednesday under Darren Moore, with his one and only goal coming in the historic play-off semi-final second leg against Peterborough United.

Barnsley's Mads Andersen wanted by Luton Town

Mads Andersen was named in the League One Team of the Season for 2022-23, and he could be about to jump up two divisions this summer.

Per Football Insider, the 25-year-old Danish centre-back is wanted by Premier League newboys Luton Town, with the Hatters in talks with Barnsley for his services.

Andersen has just one year remaining on his contract at Oakwell, meaning he could be sold for less than his true value.

Watford in talks to sign Barnsley's Callum Styles

Speaking of Barnsley, they are in talks with Watford of the Championship to sell versatile Hungary international Callum Styles, per The Athletic.

No fee has been agreed yet for the 23-year-old, but Valerien Ismael wants to re-unite with the left-footer after he was a key part of his Tykes side that got to the Championship play-offs in 2021.