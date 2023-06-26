With pre-season either starting for clubs this or next week, the transfer market is set to heat up with deals to be done and trialists to be looked at for lots of EFL clubs.

Let's take a look at the latest round-up of transfer news from League One as transfers have been completed and players are on the verge of exits from third tier outfits...

Jevani Brown swaps Exeter City for Bristol Rovers

In a rather controversial move, Bristol Rovers have snapped up Exeter City forward Jevani Brown on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Brown scored 14 goals in all competitions last season for the Grecians until he was suspended by the club due to an ongoing legal case - he has pleaded guilty to one count of assault but not guilty to another and will stand trial on July 7.

Exeter were keen to look into keeping Brown depending on the results of his trial, but Rovers have swooped for his services.

Paul Smyth set for Leyton Orient exit

Northern Ireland international forward Paul Smyth was one of Leyton Orient's stars last season as they won promotion to League One, scoring 10 goals under Richie Wellens.

However, he will not be extending his contract at Brisbane Road as according to Football Insider, the 25-year-old has agreed on a return to Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers - two years after departing Loftus Road.

Gareth Ainsworth has worked with Smyth before at Wycombe Wanderers and is set to bring him back to West London.

Graeme Shinnie poised to leave Wigan Athletic

Despite having 12 months remaining on his contract at Wigan Athletic, midfielder Graeme Shinnie is set to move to Aberdeen on a permanent basis, according to Wigan Today.

There is still some work to be done in order to take Shinnie to Pittodrie, but the 31-year-old is fully expected to part company with the Latics after just 31 appearances for the club.

Reading defender attracting interest

Following relegation to League One, Reading are in dire straits and are potentially going to be handed a points deduction after being charged with non-payment of player wages multiple times, with a HMRC-related charge hanging over their heads as well.

It means several under contract players could depart this summer, and according to Sunday Mirror editor Darren Witcoop, defender Tom McIntyre is on the radar of two undisclosed Championship clubs.

The 24-year-old, who was born and bred in Reading, played 38 times in the Championship last season for the Royals and has one year remaining on his contract.

Blackpool on verge of signing experienced goalkeeper

Wigan Athletic stopper Jamie Jones was linked with a move to Blackpool this past weekend as Neil Critchley seeks an experienced back-up for Dan Grimshaw.

But it looks as though the Seasiders have now turned to their second choice signing because as revealed by Football League World this morning, Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell is set to sign for the Tangerines.

The 34-year-old is under contract at Spotland but Critchley is set to bring him to Bloomfield Road.