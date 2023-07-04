With one month to go until the 2023-24 season kicks off, League One clubs are continuing to bolster their sides ahead of the new campaign.

Let's round up the latest Tuesday transfer news regarding several clubs in the third tier of English football...

Wycombe sign veteran centre-back Keogh

Some say never go back, but in Richard Keogh's case he has returned to a club that he played for 18 whole years ago.

Keogh was only briefly at Wycombe Wanderers in 2005 on loan from Bristol City, but he went on to forge a good career in the Championship for several clubs and amassed 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Having spent the last two seasons with Blackpool and then Ipswich Town, where he appeared for the latter just 16 times, Keogh has rejoined the Chairboys at the age of 36 and will fill the void left by Alfie Mawson, who had to retire back in February due to injuries.

Bristol Rovers bring in Friend

Keogh isn't the only veteran defender on the move in League One as George Friend has penned a one-year contract with Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton has been busy bolstering his Gas squad in recent weeks and after training with the club, Friend has agreed a deal after leaving Birmingham City this summer.

35-year-old Friend appeared just seven times for Birmingham last season so will need to prove his match fitness at Rovers - a club he appeared for at under-9's level when he was a child.

Bolton raid league rivals Port Vale for Forrester

In a move that was seemingly kept under wraps, Bolton Wanderers have raided their divisional rivals Port Vale to sign centre-back Will Forrester.

The 22-year-old has signed for the Trotters for an undisclosed fee, becoming their fifth signing of the summer and adding to a strong unit at the back including Ricardo Santos, George Johnston and Eoin Toal.

Forrester had only joined Vale from their bitter rivals Stoke City last summer, the first transfer between the two clubs since 1978, but he had appeared 38 times for the Valiants and scored twice.

Blackman joins Burton Albion

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has been well-travelled in his 11-year professional career so far, turning out for no fewer than 10 different clubs as well as being on the books of Chelsea for a number of years.

Having departed Exeter City though with the Grecians not offering the 29-year-old a new deal despite playing 41 times in all competitions last season, Blackman has found a new home in the form of Burton Albion.

Dino Maamria has snapped Blackman up on a free transfer, and he will likely be the Brewers' first-choice this coming season.

Barnsley sign defender from local non-league side

It is every non-league player's dream to make it as a professional footballer, and Barnsley are seeking to make that happen with Jack Shepherd.

Having trialled with the Tykes at the back end of last season, 21-year-old defender Shepherd has signed a contract with the club to play for their under-21's, having joined from Pontefract Collieries.

The Colls play in the eighth tier of English football and Shepherd was a regular for them last season as a centre-half, but will now take his chance with Barnsley's development squad after a deal was agreed between the two clubs, which includes a significant sell-on clause.