We are now just two days away from the start of the 2023 summer transfer window.

It's going to be an intriguing few months for all three EFL divisions, not least in League One, which looks wide open after Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday were all promoted.

As a result, there will be plenty of teams in the third tier believing that with the right summer business, 2023/24 could be their year.

Here, we wrap up all the biggest League One transfer news days from the start of the window...

Bolton Wanderers and Derby County in race for Fankaty Dabo

Two of League One's promotion hopefuls for next season, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, are keen on Fankaty Dabo after his Coventry City exit.

The defender was not offered a new contract by the Sky Blues, who have confirmed he will depart when his current deal expires at the end of the month.

Dabo is not short of EFL suitors, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that both Bolton and the Rams are keen.

Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May is attracting plenty of attention this summer.

Both Charlton Athletic and Derby have been linked while recent reports have highlighted Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Birmingham City, Peterborough United, and Gillingham as others monitoring his situation.

Gloucestershire Live's Jon Palmer reported yesterday that Charlton have agreed a fee for May but added that other clubs remain in the race.

However, Richard Cawley from South London Press has since claimed that a bid hasn't been accepted for the striker and that negotiations are ongoing.

David McGoldrick snubs Derby

2022/23 Rams top scorer David McGoldrick has turned down new terms at Pride Park to join League Two new boys Notts County.

The 35-year-old was one of Paul Warne's star players last season, scoring 22 times, but is heading back to his boyhood club ahead of their return to the EFL.

McGoldrick told the Derby media team: "It has been a difficult decision for me to leave Derby County, but it has been a huge ambition of mine to play for Notts County again before the end of my career."

Leyton Orient's Lawrence Vigouroux set to join Burnley

2022/23 League Two champions Leyton Orient have suffered an early blow in their preparations for their return to the third tier.

According to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is set to sign for the Clarets.

The 29-year-old was a key player for the O's last season, earning a place in the EFL League Two Team of the Season, so it'll be a tough one to take for Richie Wellens and co.