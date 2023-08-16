The new League One season has seen just three teams take nine points from a possible nine to start the campaign.

Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Stevenage have all had the perfect start to the term.

Meanwhile, three teams have had a nightmare start, with Cheltenham Town, Leyton Orient and Burton Albion all sitting on zero points from their first three fixtures.

Wigan Athletic are bottom of the table, with minus one point having been docked eight to start the season.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

There are still two weeks remaining in the transfer window for all of these clubs to find improvements to their squads.

The 1 September deadline is looming large, with several teams all harboring ambitions to earn automatic promotion to the Championship this year.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding clubs in the third division…

Bird’s injury

Hull City may have to move on to alternative transfer targets following an injury sustained by Max Bird midweek.

Derby County were in action on Tuesday night, suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Oxford United.

Bird limped off at the end of the defeat following a knock, with manager Paul Warne confirming that the midfielder was in a lot of pain.

"I went on to the pitch at the end to speak with Birdy and he wouldn't speak because he was in that much pain,” said Warne, via Hull Live.

“Hopefully he will be absolutely fine but the early signs are, he will not.”

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Tigers this summer, but a possible long-term injury could rule out a move this window.

Charles future in doubt

Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles has caught the attention of a number of clubs.

According to Teamtalk, the 21-goal striker is a target for Watford and Stoke City as both clubs look to bolster their attacking options.

He has been a key figure for Bolton over the last 18 months, playing a crucial role in helping the team reach the play-offs last season.

The 27-year-old already has two goals from the team’s opening three league fixtures in this campaign.

Callum Styles has been linked with a move away from Barnsley this summer, having returned from his loan spell with Millwall during the off-season.

According to Alan Nixon, Coventry City and Bristol City have set their sights on the defender.

But Tykes manager Neill Collins has downplayed speculation over the player’s future.

“One of the things I can’t believe in this country after coming back is the kudos people put on social media stories,” said the 39-year-old, via the Barnsley Chronicle.

“As far as I am aware, Callum will play for us tomorrow night.

“I want him here.

“I am a coach that wants to be successful and Callum is a top player. He’s shown great quality and we can get even more out of him.”

Blackburn’s Reading pursuit

According to Darren Witcoop, Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to add Tom McIntyre to his Blackburn Rovers squad this summer.

A deal between the two clubs is not close just yet, but Rovers are pushing for a move for the 24-year-old.

Blackburn’s difficult financial position could prove a stumbling block in completing a deal for the League One star.