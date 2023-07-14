The transfer window in League One is beginning to hot up as the 2023/24 season draws closer.

It is likely to be a competitive division once again next season, with managers across the division looking to do business to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming campaign.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

With just over three weeks to go until the start of the new season, we rounded up all the latest transfer news from the third tier.

Brad Collins closing in on Coventry move

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins is "extremely close" to completing a move to Championship side Coventry City, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The 26-year-old joined the Tykes from Chelsea in June 2019 and he was initially a regular last season, but he lost his place in February following the arrival of Harry Isted on loan from Luton Town.

The Sky Blues are keen to sign Collins as "competition" for Ben Wilson, but it will be tough for him to displace the 30-year-old, who kept 22 clean sheets in 46 appearances in all competitions as Mark Robins' side reached the play-off final.

Bolton and Charlton battle for Jack Hunt

Football Insider claim that Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt.

They are said to face competition from Championship sides Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town for Hunt's signature, although Yorkshire Live report that the Terriers have no intention of bringing the 32-year-old back to the John Smith's Stadium for a second spell.

League Two outfit Bradford City have also been linked with a move for Hunt, who is a free agent after his departure from Hillsborough this summer at the end of his contract.

Hunt made 26 appearances for Wednesday last season, with just 16 of those coming in the league as Liam Palmer was preferred at right-wing back, but he did make a decisive contribution to the Owls' promotion from League One as he scored the winning penalty against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals to send his side to Wembley.

Reading complete Harvey Knibbs deal

Reading have confirmed the signing of Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs.

The 24-year-old becomes the Royals' first signing of the summer after their transfer embargo was lifted.

Knibbs scored five goals and registered six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season to help the U's avoid relegation from League One and he was reportedly attracting interest from Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Bristol City earlier this summer.

But the Royals have won the race for his signature, with Knibbs signing a three year contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen revealed his delight at getting the deal over the line.

"Harvey has been on our radar for some time now and we are very pleased he has agreed to sign a contract with us. Young, quick, hungry, hard-working and with a natural creative spark, I am delighted he has agreed to be a part of what we are striving to achieve at Reading," Bowen told the club's official website.

Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood miss out on Huddersfield's Will Boyle

Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town have suffered disappointment after missing out on the signing of Huddersfield Town defender Will Boyle, who has joined newly-promoted League Two side Wrexham.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed that the Gas and the Cod Army, as well as fourth tier outfit Stockport County, were keen on Boyle, but he has opted to make the move to the Racecourse Ground.

Boyle made 18 appearances for the Terriers last season, but he did not feature following Neil Warnock's appointment in February, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.