League One clubs are continuing to do their transfer business as the weeks, days and hours tick down to not only the start of the season in early August, but also the end of the transfer window a few weeks after.

Let's round up the latest deals and rumours from third tier clubs at the start of this week...

Shrewsbury star wants to leave

Shrewsbury Town have had a significant reset this summer with the departure of Steve Cotterill as manager, replacing him with a head coach in the form of Matthew Taylor and a new director of football in Mickey Moore arriving.

They are now set for a fresh issue as per the Shropshire Star, captain Luke Leahy has handed in a transfer request after bids were turned down for his services.

The 30-year-old joined two years ago from Bristol Rovers and was converted into a central midfielder by Cotterill, scoring 12 times and assisting four goals in 51 appearances last season and is in the final year of his deal with Salop.

Barnsley set to sign Debrah

They've been chasing him for a year now, but Barnsley are finally on the verge of signing Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrah.

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, the 23-year-old is set to arrive at Oakwell from the non-league West Yorkshire outfit, with just compensation due to the Shaymen because of Debrah's age.

Debrah featured 33 times in the National League for Halifax last season, but is set for a return to an EFL club after being on the books at Millwall until 2021.

Six-figure bid rejected from Barnsley for Salford City man

Having raked in the best part of £3 million for captain Mads Andersen from Luton Town, Barnsley look potentially set to re-invest some of that in their squad rather than relying on free transfers and loans.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Tykes have had a £400,000 offer rejected by Salford City of League Two for versatile winger Luke Bolton.

The 23-year-old contributed to 16 goals for the Ammies last season and has just a year remaining on his contract at the Peninsula Stadium, and it remains to be seen if Barnsley go back in with another bid for the ex-Man City wide player.

Boro goalkeeper joins Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have already made some splashes in the transfer market, especially by re-signing Idris El Mizouni on loan, and they have now replaced star goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux who headed to the Premier League with Burnley.

Middlesbrough stopper Sol Brynn has joined the O's for the 2023-24 season, having spent last season with Swindon Town in League Two.

The 22-year-old will now step up to the third tier and gain regular minutes in East London.

Burton Albion in talks for defender

Having added plenty of new faces to their squad this summer, Burton Albion now want to strengthen their centre-back options.

And per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Brewers are keen to sign Ryan Sweeney and are in talks with the 26-year-old, who was last at Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Sweeney has played for the likes of Mansfield Town and AFC Wimbledon in the EFL either side of being at Stoke City and looks set for a return to England.

Wigan keen to re-unite with Watts

Wigan Athletic have added some new and also familiar faces to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 League One season, and head coach Shaun Maloney is reportedly keen to bring Kelland Watts back to the DW Stadium, per Wigan Today.

Watts spent the 2021-22 season with the Latics from Newcastle United but was in and out of the starting 11 as they won the League One title.

The 23-year-old was with Peterborough United last season but injuries ruined his campaign - Wigan are now hoping to give him a fresh chance if they can get a deal done.