League One clubs continue to complete transfer deals as we count down towards next Friday's transfer deadline, with many third tier managers beginning to finalise their playing squads.

Four rounds of fixtures have been played in League One, with a full round of 3pm Saturday kick-offs looming closer.

Many coaches are growing more sure of what they require when forming their squads for the remainder of the third tier campaign with each passing game. Clarity over what needs addressing can be found much more easily in the opening competitive fixtures as opposed to pre-season.

Acquisitions are still expected to come in a late flurry with the situation of many players coming into focus more clearly in the opening games during August, as well as potential loans from higher divisions with other coaches knowing who needs a year of development at a lower level.

The window closes on September 1st, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in League One, and those who may sign for teams that still require additions to improve their squads.

How clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings and where teams are at both the bottom and top end of the table, with so much at stake.

Five games have been played in all competitions for all League One sides, with the EFL Cup fixtures also giving them a chance to assess the quality in the depth of options in their current squad as well.

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier as we look towards gameweek five in League One this weekend.

Andy Carroll set to depart Reading

Reading are willing to listen to offers and let a number of their senior stars leave before the close of the transfer window, according to Football Insider, with Andy Carroll said to be one of the names that could be heading out the door in the coming week.

The cash-strapped Royals are ready to offload Carroll, Tom Holmes, Nesta Guiness-Walker, and goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis to trim down the wage bill as the players don’t figure in Ruben Selles’ plans for the season.

Carroll was in the starting line-up for Reading’s first two league games of the campaign but was left out of the squad for the wins against Cheltenham Town and Stevenage.

Oxford United close in on Ipswich Town's Greg Leigh

Oxford United are interested in signing Ipswich Town left-back Greg Leigh, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Tractor Boys and has mainly been used as back-up by the Championship new boys for some time now.

However, he is now in ‘talks’ over a switch to the Kassam Stadium with Ipswich looking to bring in a full-back of their own in Manchester United’s versatile defender Brandon Williams. Williams can operate at both right-back and left-back.

Derby County add Rotherham United striker to shortlist

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Derby County are watching developments very closely at Rotherham United in regards to their hunt for a new striker, with Luton Town's Admiral Muskwe linked with a switch to the club.

And Derby are particularly interested in that potential move because they are keeping tabs on the situation of Georgie Kelly, who is likely to get pushed down the pecking order if a new forward arrives in South Yorkshire and Warne is keen on potentially adding the 26-year-old Irishman to his squad.

Whilst Kelly played 29 times in the Championship for the Millers last season and scored four goals, the majority of those outings came as a substitute, but he is someone Warne knows well, having signed him in January 2022 during his stint with the Millers.

West Ham United send scouts to watch Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards

West Ham United sent scouts to see Ronnie Edwards in action during Peterborough United's 3-1 win away at Barnsley, according to the Daily Mail.

There have been question marks regarding the 20-year-old's height and whether that could be a disadvantageous factor for the club that decides to recruit him, but he has shone both at a domestic and youth international level.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are another team that are keeping a close eye on him, and AFC Bournemouth are also in the mix for his signature as well, which speaks to Edwards' talent level already.