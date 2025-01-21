We're now well into the second half of the January transfer window, and clubs up and down League One will be trying to get their transfer business done urgently to strengthen their squads.

The financial disparity between the likes of Birmingham City, Wrexham and some of the division's smaller clubs is stark, but that won't stop them from attempting to make signings this month, and it's crunch time with less than two weeks of the window remaining.

With that in mind, we've rounded up all the latest League One transfer news in one place.

Hull City strike deal for Huddersfield Town man despite sticking point

Sorba Thomas may be a forgotten man to Huddersfield Town supporters after sealing a loan move to Ligue 1 side Nantes in the summer, but he could be set for a permanent exit from the John Smith's Stadium.

Championship outfit Hull City have reportedly agreed a deal with the Terriers to sign Thomas, but Hull Live have reported that Huddersfield don't have an option to recall Thomas from Nantes, and the French side are keen for him to stay put.

Sorba Thomas - Huddersfield Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 7 (0) 0 2021-22 43 (42) 3 (11) 2022-23 23 (20) 0 (6) 2023-24 41 (39) 4 (9)

Thomas is reportedly keen to return to Yorkshire, where he has a young family, and join the Tigers, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen, despite the fact Hull have agreed a deal with Huddersfield.

The Welsh international is contracted to Huddersfield until 2026, but regardless of whether he leaves for Hull this month, it appears unlikely that he'll feature for Michael Duff's side again.

Wrexham attempt to hijack late deal for Hull City winger

Wrexham are attempting to hijack a late deal to sign Hull City winger Ryan Longman, despite being on the verge of completing a move to Championship side Oxford United.

It's been reported by Jason Burt of The Telegraph that Longman is set to sign for the Red Dragons for a fee of £500,000 after outbidding Oxford, but it remains to be seen just yet if the deal will be completed.

Hull Live have reported that Longman is set to undergo a medical at the Kassam Stadium today and the terms of the move to Oxford United are all reportedly agreed, so it would take some effort for Wrexham to complete the deal from here.

However, we all know that the Red Dragons possess a financial muscle that not many League One sides are able to compete with, and can even outbid Championship clubs, so this is a deal that could potentially change yet.

Birmingham City to miss out on Lennard Maloney

League One leaders Birmingham City were previously linked with a move for FC Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney, but it appears that the American international will remain in Germany.

Maloney is set to complete a deal to join Mainz, with it reported by Florian Plettenberg that he will put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Bundesliga club today.

Missing out on Maloney will be a big blow for Chris Davies with the 25-year-old having experience at international level, Bundesliga level and in the Europa League, and he'll go back to the drawing board to eye up further targets to bring to St Andrew's this month.

Paudie O'Connor offered new Lincoln City deal amid Championship interest

Lincoln City defender Paudie O'Connor has been offered a new contract amid interest from Championship sides, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is Lincoln's club captain and has been a key figure The Imps in League One this term, so manager Michael Skubala will be desperate to keep hold of him.

O'Connor has been with Lincoln since the summer of 2022, and with the play-offs not completely out of the question for Skubala's men, they'll be keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The Irishman is one of Lincoln's prized assets, and with interest from both the Championship and League One, signing a new contract would ensure he remains at the club this month.