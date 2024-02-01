With just a couple of hours remaining in the League One transfer window, clubs throughout the division have been busy as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the final few months of the season.

The promotion race is set to go to the wire with all the top six still in the race for automatic promotion, whilst the relegation battle looks set to go the same way with clubs as high in the table as 14th, only six points from the drop zone.

Position Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth 30 19 60 2. Bolton Wanderers 27 24 57 3. Peterborough United 28 25 56 4. Derby County 29 24 56 5. Barnsley 28 20 52 6. Oxford United 29 12 50

This means it's important for clubs to try and add to their squads now, as it's the last chance they'll get to do so this season. With that in mind, here is the League One transfer latest.

Reading in talks to sign Arsenal player

Reading have been linked with a loan move for Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old centre back is a regular for Arsenal's U21 side and captained the side against Reading in an EFL Trophy match earlier this season.

It's been well-documented that Reading have serious off-field issues this season and a lack of finances available, so a move for Monlouis looks a good one on paper.

Bolton Wanderers make double signing

League One promotion favourites Bolton Wanderers have made a statement to the rest of the league by announcing the signings of Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers and Caleb Taylor on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

The club are second in the table, just three points behind leaders Portsmouth, and have three games in hand over them, meaning they're very well-placed to challenge for the title.

The signings of Collins and Taylor will only help the club as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since 2019.

Barnsley sign Fleetwood defender

Barnsley have completed their first signing of the January transfer window after announcing that Josh Earl had joined the club from fellow League One side Fleetwood.

The ex-Preston defender made the move to Fleetwood in the summer of 2022 and made 72 appearances before leaving the club for promotion-chasing Barnsley.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Oakwell and will bolster their play-off chances this season.

Sheffield Wednesday man makes Blackpool loan move

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has joined Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old started 17 Championship games during the first-half of the season, but hasn't featured since New Year's Day so has been allowed to leave the club this month.

The former Scotland youth international is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, so Blackpool may look to make his signing a permanent one in the summer if he proves a success during his loan spell.

Reading duo linked with moves away

Reading duo Caylan Vickers and Femi Azeez have been linked with late moves away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A report from Football Insider states that Championship side Plymouth Argyle are working on a deal to see winger Azeez move to Home Park with the 22-year-old out of contract with the Royals at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, journalist Will Unwin is reporting that young striker Caylan Vickers will move to Premier League side Brighton this month.

This news comes as a big blow for the relegation-threatened club, but was inevitable given their financial struggles in recent times.