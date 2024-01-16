With the January transfer window reaching its halfway point, League One clubs will have to act fast if they're to get their desired targets this month.

As four teams are relegated from the division and three teams will be promoted, it means that the majority of clubs have something to play for during the final months of the season.

League One table - 15/01/24 Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth 27 17 53 2. Peterborough United 26 24 52 3. Bolton Wanderers 24 21 51 4. Derby County 25 23 49 5. Oxford United 26 15 49 6. Barnsley 25 19 46

It's set to be an exciting couple of months at both ends of the table, which means clubs will look to recruit well and keep hold of their best players during the next fortnight or so to ensure they give themselves the best chance of achieving their goals come May.

Here is the latest League One transfer news...

Reading defender set for Premier League move

Reading centre-back Tom Holmes is undergoing a medical today before moving to Premier League side Luton Town, according to Football Insider.

It's reported that Holmes will return to Berkshire on loan until the end of the season as part of the deal as he looks to keep his boyhood club in League One.

The 23-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Royals and is under contract until June 2025, but given Reading's dire financial situation, they're being forced to sell the defender.

The club saw their most recent league fixture against Port Vale abandoned after supporters stormed the pitch in protest against owner, Dai Yongge.

The club are currently 21st in League One, three points from safety.

League One target set to sign for Barrow

Charlton Athletic and Stevenage target Cole Stockton is set to join League Two side Barrow, according to Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old striker only joined Burton Albion in the summer, but the club are set to let him leave the club this month. The 29-year-old was linked with League One duo Charlton and Stevenage, according to Alan Nixon, but is instead set to drop down a division with Barrow.

Charlton are currently 13th in the Championship, 16 points from the play-off places, while Stevenage are seventh, level on points with Barnsley in sixth place.

Charlton look to sign Swindon goalkeeper

League One Charlton Athletic are looking to sign Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent deal, according to Richard Cawley of the South London Press.

26-year-old Ward joined Swindon for a second spell in the summer of 2023, but he's seemingly on his way out following just eight appearances in all competitions.

Given Ward has struggled for minutes at League Two level, it does seem a slightly strange move for Charlton, but he's likely being brought to the club to add depth rather than to be a first-team starter.

Ward has plenty of EFL experience at a range of clubs, such as Exeter City, Swindon Town, Northampton Town, and Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday striker set to sign for Derby

Derby County are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 32-year-old striker has bagged three goals in 14 Championship appearances this season, and is set to be reunited with former boss Paul Warne, who he worked with at Rotherham United.

Wednesday wanted to wait until they signed a striker before letting Smith leave the club, and with Ike Ugbo joining on loan from Troyes, it appears that the Owls are happy to let Smith leave.

Smith has a wealth of EFL experience with several clubs and will be a good signing for Warne's play-off-chasing side.

Barnsley and Wigan target Charlton defender

Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are targeting Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season at The Valley and the club could potentially let him leave for free this month.

The Saint Lucia international has a wealth of experience at EFL level, including a spell in the Championship with Reading, and has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks this season.