The January transfer window is approaching its final week and many League One clubs will be desperate to bring in some fresh faces.

Both the title race and play-off race are incredibly tight at the moment as the top eight all battle for promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth sit at the top of League One with 56 points, but Peterborough, who have played one less game, sit just a point behind. Derby are in third on 53 points, but the big threat is Bolton Wanderers, who have picked up 51 points and have played three games less than league leaders, Pompey.

Barnsley and Oxford United make up the other two play-off spots, with both on 49 points, while Stevenage and Blackpool sit on their tails, with 46 and 45 points repectively.

There are roughly twenty games still to be played for each side in League One, and the January transfer window can make the world of difference for some clubs. Today, Football League World takes you through the latest headlines from the third tier.

Bristol Rovers close to signing Grimsby man

As per Bristol Live, the Pirates are closing in on a deal to sign Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town. Bristol Rovers are understood to have met the player's release clause, which as a result would be the club's record transfer fee.

The 21-year-old has made 23 league starts for Grimsby as a defensive midfielder, and has been one of their most vital assets all season. Conteh only signed for the Mariners in the summer, but after such a strong first half to the season, he has received interest from the tier above, and it appears to be Bristol Rovers that will be securing his services.

The two clubs are believed to be in the final stages of the deal.

Portsmouth sign Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris

On Monday (22nd of January), Portsmouth confirmed the signing of Myles Peart-Harris. The 21-year-old joins on loan from Brentford until the end of the season after making three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Peart-Harris really made a name for himself during his loan spell with Forest Green Rovers last season, as he scored six goals and assisted four in all competitions, despite the side's relegation from League One. He now has the opportunity to further prove his worth in this division, but this time for a club aiming for automatic promotion.

Before joining Brentford in July 2021, Peart-Harris progressed through Chelsea's academy, impressing at U18 and U23 level. He plays mostly as a number ten, and will give John Mousinho a strong option in that position, following Alex Robertson's season-ending injury.

According to The Mirror, Spanish giants, Barcelona are plotting a surprise move for Port Vale's Liam Brazier.

The 17-year-old is said to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs, despite never making a senior league appearance. His three senior appearances have come in the EFL Trophy, where he was a late substitution in each of Port Vale's group stage games this season.

The Barcelona interest has obviously come as a surprise, but if a deal is somehow made, Port Vale could receive a healthy sum for the attacking midfielder.