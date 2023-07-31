With the League One season starting in just a few days time, clubs are desperately trying to add fresh faces before their first match of the 2023-24 campaign.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals, rumours and expected moves that have transpired at the start of what is set to be a busy week for many.

Bolton land Brentford midfielder

Bolton Wanderers have been pretty active this summer as Ian Evatt looks to build a squad capable of bettering last season's achievements of reaching the play-off semi-final, and their latest addition is Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma.

The 22-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with the Trotters and rather unusually spent the 2022-23 season playing for two rivals clubs, with the first half of the campaign being at AFC Wimbledon in League Two before stepping up to play for MK Dons of League One from January onwards.

Posh owner speaks out on potential sales

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has always been outspoken and is not afraid to speak the truth, and he has moved to rubbish claims that his club could be close to being in Administration.

Because of the reports though, he is expecting some derisory offers for some of his players, such as Jeando Fuchs and Ronnie Edwards, in the coming weeks.

"We have had lots of offers or our players and, because of what has been written, we will now receive the worst bids we’ve ever received because other clubs will think we have to make quick sales," MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast, per the Peterborough Telegraph.

"But I’m actually quite relaxed about keeping Ronnie Edwards here until January if we don’t get the right bid.

"It will also take a ridiculous bid to now make us sell Jeando Fuchs."

An unexpected trialist with Derby County this summer has been former striker Martyn Waghorn, who was invited to train with the squad by Paul Warne following an appearance in Craig Forsyth's testimonial and he played in a friendly against Sheffield United over the weekend.

Warne has given an update on Waghorn's situation, telling DerbyshireLive that no decision has been made yet on whether the 33-year-old will be offered a contract off the back of his training showings or whether he will be left to find a club elsewhere.

Blackpool close to landing Palace winger

This past weekend, Alan Nixon claimed that Blackpool were submitting a £500,000 offer for Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks, with the Seasiders keen to re-invest following the sale of Jerry Yates to Swansea.

The 21-year-old played for Bradford City on loan last season and scored six times in League Two, and Nixon has now said that a move to Bloomfield Road for the young Scot should be completed soon.

Stevenage plotting Ipswich raid

It looks as though Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott could be heading out on loan to League One again following last season's stint with Cheltenham Town.

The 16-cap Indonesia international played just once for the Robins but he is wanted this time around by Stevenage, according to TWTD.

Fulham starlet set for Exeter switch

Jay Stansfield was a popular signing for Exeter City on loan from Fulham last season, and the Cottagers are set to do business with the Grecians yet again.

According to DevonLive, attacking midfielder Luke Harris is closing in on a loan switch to St James' Park and is believed to have agreed to the move.

The 18-year-old, who has played five times at senior level for Fulham, scored 12 times in 17 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season whilst also notching four assists.