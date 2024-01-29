The January transfer window is coming to an end, and League One clubs will be desperate for last-minute deals.

On the pitch, clubs in the third tier of English football will be preparing for the busy month of February as the race for promotion and safety begins to reach boiling point.

Off the pitch though, there are just a few days until the end of the January transfer window and most sides will be looking for late additions to their squad in order to strengthen ahead of the final few months of the season.

Lets take a look at the latest transfer stories from League One as Football League World brings you the latest transfer headlines.

Blackpool and Portsmouth battle for Carlisle star Moxon

Carlisle's Owen Moxon recently rejected a new deal at Brunton Park, suggesting that he will be leaving the Cumbrians at the end of the season.

The only positive Carlisle could take from this is if they were to sell before the end of the January window, to prevent losing him for free.

Two big clubs in the third tier have emerged as interested clubs, and this could be good news for the Cumbrians.

Alan Nixon revealed that Portsmouth and Blackpool are the two clubs looking to secure the player's services.

For Pompey it will be an incredibly useful signing after losing star midfielder, Alex Robertson to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Blackpool meanwhile have expressed interest for a second time after attempting to sign Moxon in the summer.

The midfielder's departure will be a huge blow for Carlisle, whether it happens in the coming days or in the summer, but if that happens, then a League One rival are set to profit with the addition of a very creative midfielder.

Bolton target multiple strikers and sign Liverpool man Ramsay

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a few names over the last few days as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

As per Darren Witcoop on X, Bolton are keen on signing Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins, having seen an initial £550,000 bid rejected.

They are not the only club interested in the Bristol Rovers forward, however, as Charlton Athletic expressed their interest and also saw a bid of a similar price rejected by the Gas.

Journalist Witcoop also suggested that Huddersfield's Danny Ward and Blackburn's Niall Ennis are also on Bolton's radar.

Neither have really impressed this season though in the Championship, and it appears that Collins could be the Trotters' priority target.

Away from attacking reinforcements, Bolton have announced the loan signing of young Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay after the Reds were impressed with Bolton's handling of fellow Liverpool youngster, Conor Bradley, during his loan spell last season.

Ramsay spent the first half of the season on loan with Preston North End, making just two league appearances as he struggled with fitness and illness issues.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has been linked with a move to Sunderland in the last week, but it seems there has been little progress.

On Saturday, Styles was absent from Barnsley's defeat to Exeter on Saturday, which casued some concern amongst the Barnsley faithful, but manager Neill Collins has since confirmed that the midfielder was missing through illness.

Via BBC Radio Sheffield, Collins said: "Callum missed today because he's been unwell so obviously this week things will happen either way with loads of different clubs and loads of different players and we'll see where we are then.

"I think these things are never done until they are done. Things can look very inevitable and then quite quickly change.

"We'll just need to take the next few days, assess everything and see where we're at. Obviously by Thursday we'll know what we've got for the rest of the season."

Barnsley close to signing Fleetwood defender

The Tykes are also looking at incomings though and have recently been linked with Fleetwood man Josh Earl as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

According to Alan Nixon, Barnsley believe they are close to completing a deal for the 25 year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The left-back, who can also operate at centre-back and wing-back, has been a vital asset for struggling Fleetwood this season, making 24 league appearances and scoring two goals.

Blackpool in talks with Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers appears to be departing Hillsborough over the coming days, and Bloomfield Road seems to be his destination.

According to TEAMtalk, Blackpool are in talks with the 27-year-old, as Critchley aims to strengthen his side ahead of a big promotion push.

Byers' contract expires in the summer and the Owls could be willing to sell in the January window in order to prevent him from leaving for free.

The ex-Swansea man has made 22 league appearances in the Championship this season, scoring one and assisting one.