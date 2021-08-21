‘League One team in a Premier League stadium’ – Many Bristol City fans react to latest defeat

Bristol City fell to their second defeat of the season on Friday night, losing by a goal to nil at home to Swansea City.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Robins, who went into Friday night’s clash with Swansea on the back of a 3-2 away win at Reading.

But they fell to their second defeat of the season last night, losing by a goal to nil at home to rivals Swansea City.

Matty James, Chris Martin and Andy King all had chances saved by Steven Benda in a dominant first half period for the hosts.

But Joel Piroe was to score the game’s only goal, firing into an empty net on the rebound after initially hitting the post.

City have now set an unwanted club record, going 12 league games without a win at Ashton Gate stretching into last season.

It hasn’t been a happy return to grounds for City fans, then, and here, we take a look at their fans’ reactions to yet another home defeat…

Squandered our chances, but we are vastly improved overall; played a lot of good stuff. Matty James is a great signing. Work rate excellent. Deserved a point at least, gutted for the lads. — Chairman_of_the_Bored (@Chairmanofthe16) August 21, 2021

Reading away was poor football watching from the stands, nothing's changed. Striker who plays football and midfielders who have confidence in the lad up top needed. 3-2 down still kicking long? — CAVE (@twinkleCAVE0) August 21, 2021

Sorry to say if we don’t sign a goal scoring striker we are league 1 bound — luke crane (@Craners92) August 20, 2021

A FIFA match. Dominated the match, but lose the game. 206 days without a victory at home is unbelievable. — Fabigol da Vila Capanema (💉JÁ!) (@fabigol_14) August 20, 2021

That was the most fifa type goal to lose to, Swansea mid table at best (if they can keep grimes) bomb scare goalkeeper will cost them points this season — Richard Mayes (@rpmayes86) August 20, 2021

After today proves we need to sign fast — FUTMagic (@FUTMagic____) August 20, 2021

Do not agree that that was a good performance. Majority of players are not good enough for the championship, bought in players that have had many loans clubs tells its own story. Look a league 1 team in a premier league stadium, club’s going backwards. — Harry Patches (@Patch221596) August 20, 2021

Can you guys offer an away season ticket? Seems like the only time we can win a game…🙃 — Peter Rex (@peterrex2105) August 20, 2021