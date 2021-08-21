Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘League One team in a Premier League stadium’ – Many Bristol City fans react to latest defeat

Bristol City fell to their second defeat of the season on Friday night, losing by a goal to nil at home to Swansea City.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Robins, who went into Friday night’s clash with Swansea on the back of a 3-2 away win at Reading.

But they fell to their second defeat of the season last night, losing by a goal to nil at home to rivals Swansea City.

Matty James, Chris Martin and Andy King all had chances saved by Steven Benda in a dominant first half period for the hosts.

But Joel Piroe was to score the game’s only goal, firing into an empty net on the rebound after initially hitting the post.

City have now set an unwanted club record, going 12 league games without a win at Ashton Gate stretching into last season.

It hasn’t been a happy return to grounds for City fans, then, and here, we take a look at their fans’ reactions to yet another home defeat…


