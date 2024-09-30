Huddersfield Town's goal this season is to obtain at least a play-off spot in League One following last season's relegation from the Championship.

Ahead of the third tier campaign, the Terriers appointed new boss Michael Duff, who they hope can lead them to a genuine promotion push, and the season started brightly for the West Yorkshire side.

Duff's men won their opening three fixtures of the season, including a 2-0 opening day victory away from home against Peterborough, who have landed a top-six spot in each of the last two League One campaigns.

And following the early September international break, the Terriers seemed to be continuing their positive momentum as they hammered last season's play-off finalists Bolton Wanderers 4-0, but since then they have endured a poor run of form.

The West Yorkshire outfit will now enter October following a run of three consecutive defeats, suffered at the hands of Northampton Town, Blackpool and Reading.

Key stat shows Terriers must keep faith in Duff

While the Terriers are currently failing to produce positive results, the club's hierarchy must retain their faith in Duff, who won the League Two title with former club Cheltenham Town in 2021.

As per FotMob, Huddersfield have the highest expected goals (xG) rating in League One, which shows that they are capable of becoming the most dangerous attacking side in the division, should they become more clinical.

The Terriers' XG lies at a healthy 14.1, after eight games played, while Duff's side have scored on 12 occasions, so they are clearly underperforming in front of goal.

If the Terriers are able to convert more of the chances they are creating, then it seems evident that the newly relegated side will put more points on the board in the coming weeks.

League leaders Birmingham City, who have scored 16 League One goals so far this campaign, having played seven games, boast an XG of 10.1.

This stat not only shows just how clinical the Blues have been, but it also shows just how well the Terriers could be doing if they are more clinical with the chances they create.

Terriers must be more clinical in their next two fixtures

If Duff is the man to turn things around for the Terriers in terms of goal productivity, then it is vital that his side address their issues as soon as possible.

On Tuesday night, the West Yorkshire side face a trip to St Andrew's where they will clash with the table-topping Blues in what could prove to be an extremely stern test of their resolve.

Chances will likely be at a premium for the Terriers come Tuesday night, so it is pivotal that Duff's side are clinical in front of goal, contrary to the sort of form they have displayed of late.

Then, after making their tricky trip to the West Midlands, Huddersfield host Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Saturday.

The Tykes have recovered well after falling on the wrong side of a 7-0 battering at Manchester United in the EFL Cup, with a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion followed by a 1-1 draw with a strong Stockport County side.

Darrell Clarke's side, who currently occupy a play-off spot, could be more than a match for Duff's men, who will have to act upon the fact they are currently underperforming in terms of xG in order to pick up a positive result against tough opposition.