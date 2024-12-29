West Bromwich Albion were active in the summer transfer market as Carlos Corberan looks to build a team that can win promotion after their play-off heartbreak last season.

West Brom were aiming to be a play-off side during the 2023/24 season after falling just short last time out, and the minimum aim is the same again this term following their semi-final defeat to Southampton. That's despite the fact their preparations for the Championship campaign being somewhat hamstrung by ongoing issues behind the scenes.

Previous owner Guochuan Lai's ownership of the club made Carlos Corberan's achievements last season even more impressive, but there is renewed optimism despite the EFL's involvement in the day-to-day operations and the transfers the club can make with their ongoing business plan.

In the circumstances, the Spaniard has done an outstanding job since his appointment, transforming Albion from a side that was struggling to one that has been pushing for promotion, although they fell short over two legs against Southampton back in May.

The club's business in the market has evidently been impacted when the club sought loans and free transfers, predominantly during the last few windows. That's highlighted just how much spending has been cut back, but they may require further investment in some capacity this January if they are to remain competitive right at the top of the table.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at THREE players that they should be keeping tabs on and scouting ahead of the January transfer window opening imminently in the meantime.

Max Aarons

Although West Brom have other midfielders and central defenders who can cover at right-back if required, Darnell Furlong is the only specialist right-back at the club. Even though he is a solid and reliable performer at second tier level, he either needs some competition or a long-term option to usurp him at some stage in the coming transfer windows.

Max Aarons could be a potential solution, due to a lack of regular game time with Bournemouth, which could make him available for loan in the winter window. His quality is undeniable at Championship level, and he also has experience of playing at left-back and vital know-how of getting promotion as well.

Aarons is more athletic than Furlong and a real width-holder, whilst he could profile well for a progressive full-back if paired with a more defensive-minded opposing full-back, be that Furlong or Torbjorn Heggem. The best period of his short career came in the Championship, whilst with Norwich City, and Corberan could help revitalise a stalling last few years for the 24-year-old.

Should he perform well, he could be one of the best players in the right-back position in the league and could be a great long-term right-back for the club if he impresses on an initial loan and they are promoted. If he can get back fit and hit the ground running, Aarons could, and should, be on the shortlist of a number of Championship sides, and it would be negligence for the Baggies to ignore the possibility of a versatile and high-quality full-back.

Kwame Poku

Poku scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions during the regular season to help Posh reach the top six last year, but this campaign has taken him to new levels. The almost 20 goal contrubutions already, have not gone unnoticed.

Peterborough reportedly rebuffed a bid from Luton Town for his services in the summer, but Blackburn Rovers were one of the latest clubs to be linked with a possible move for Poku, as per a report from Alan Nixon in late October via Patreon - that's before a flurry of activity was reported last week in regards to his future.

TBR Football report Rangers have been joined by Burnley in their pursuit of the 23-year-old wide forward ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. They have also claimed that Southampton and Ipswich Town are chasing his signature, as his contract continues to wind down ahead of next summer.

Unsurprisingly, Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Peterborough are working to renew his contract, though he described the potential negotiations as "very tough". West Brom themselves have been linked previously around this time last year, with TEAMTalk speculating that Sunderland were also queuing up to try and sign the Posh attacker.

Poku may have his eyes set on a top Championship side who could give him a platform to play in the Premier League sooner rather than later, and West Brom could be that, where the move could be mutually beneficial given their lack of goals in the forward line.

Adding creativity and more goals has to be the priority, thus Poku should be top of West Brom's shortlist, given that Peterborough may well be feeling the pressure to sell.

Ethan Erhahon

With Jayson Molumby and John Swift out of contract next summer, Uros Racic in on loan, and just Alex Mowatt and Ousmane Diakite contracted beyond 2025, West Brom need to look into future-proofing their midfield area, with very few young, long-term assets to speak of.

West Brom are reportedly keeping tabs on Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon, who is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs as he has evidently proven himself to be far too good for League One football. The latest comes from TBR, who state that West Brom are one of four second tier sides weighing up a move for Erhahon ahead of the January transfer window, along with Burnley, Norwich City, and Hull City.

Erhahon joined the Imps last January from Scottish side St Mirren, and he enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as Michael Skubala's men narrowly missed out on the play-offs in League One. The 23-year-old was recognised for his impressive performances as he won both the Players' Player and Fans' Player of the Season awards last term, and Skubala described him as "the best number six in the league by a mile".

Of course, he must be guaranteed regular game time if he does make the step up to the Championship in January, and that will likely be a big factor in his mind on who to join. He is capable of performing in the second tier, and needs the opportunity to join a Championship club, particularly one with realistic promotion ambitions such as West Brom, which would surely prove to be tempting for Erhahon.