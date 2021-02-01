League One side targeting deal for Blackburn Rovers man

Oxford United are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson on-loan, according to The Lancashire Telegraph’s transfer deadline day blog (10:27am).

Grayson is one of the it has been suggested could leave Ewood Park on loan before the transfer window closes, in search of regular first-team football.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old is set to get that move, as the window nears its 11pm deadline tonight.

According to this latest update, Oxford are one of the clubs keen on a deal for Grayson, having reportedly been keen on a deal for the centre back earlier in the window.

A graduate of Rovers academy, Grayson – who is the son of recently appointed Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson – has made two first-team appearances for Rovers, and has been a regular for the club’s Under 23s side this season after recovering from injury.

As things stand, he defender’s current contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season.

Oxford are currently eighth in the League One table, three points adrift of the play-off places, having won their last eight games in a row in all competitions.

The Verdict

I do think this would be a good deal for Grayson.

The centre back hasn’t enjoyed too many opportunities at Rovers recently, so he could benefit from more regular first-team football elsewhere.

It does seem as though that is something he could get at Oxford, although it may be something of a challenge for him to force his way into their side.

Never the less, this could be an important few months for Grayson given his contract situation, since he is going to be desperate to earn himself the offer of a new deal, either at Blackburn or elsewhere.