League One side set to seal Manchester City transfer agreement

Portsmouth are close to completing the loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, a report from Hampshire Live has revealed.

The 19-year-old is set to be loaned out by City next season, with both Portsmouth and their League One rivals Burton Albion linked with moves for the teenager.

Now though, it seems as though the recently capped Republic of Ireland international will be spending the 2021/22 campaign at Fratton Park.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth have agreed the terms of a season-long loan deal with City for Bazunu, with a deal expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, subject to a medical.

Bazunu has yet to make his senior debut for City, but did spend last season on loan League One with Rochdale, making 32 appearances in all competitions as the Greater Manchester club suffered relegation to League Two.

If confirmed, Bazunu could become Portsmouth’s fourth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a rather promising update for Portsmouth.

Having seen Craig MacGillivray leave the club for Charlton this summer, Pompey do need to add a new number one to their side.

In securing Bazunu to do that, they will be getting a promising young ‘keeper who has experience at this level already, and will no doubt be desperate to impress.

This could therefore be a good bit of business for Portsmouth, although the fact this is a loan move means they must be conscious of the possibility of finding themselves back in this position of needing a new first-choice ‘keeper this time next year.