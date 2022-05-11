League One side set to hand managerial opportunity to Celtic legend

Fleetwood Town are set to confirm Scott Brown as their new manager, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having narrowly avoided relegation from League One on the final day of the 2021/22 season, Fleetwood have been on the hunt for a new manager, after interim boss Stephen Crainey returned to his role with the club’s academy.

Brown meanwhile, brought an end to an illustrious playing career that saw him win 22 major honours with Celtic between 2007 and 2021, when he retired following a single year with Aberdeen during the 2021/22 campaign.

Now however, it seems it will not be long until the 36-year-old is back working in football.

According to this latest update, Brown is now set to take on his first managerial role after winning the race to be Fleetwood’s new manager.

Brown himself has apparently been completing his coaching badges during his time working at Aberdeen.

It is thought that the former Celtic man will be assisted his long time friend Stephen Whittaker, who is set to leave his role as Dunfermline’s first-team coach following their relegation from the Scottish Championship.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one works out over the coming months and years.

Given his lack of managerial experience, appointing Brown may be something of a risk, considering the challenge he has on his hands to turn Fleetwood around after such a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

However, this is not the first time the Cod Army have taken an approach such as this, having also been the ones to give Joey Barton his first shot at management.

The move for another high profile name such as Brown should certainly generate a fair amount of interest, creating a buzz around the club that could help give them an important lift going into next season.