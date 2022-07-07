League One side set to complete transfer swoop for Norwich City player

Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mumba came through the academy ranks at Sunderland, and made a handful of appearances for the Black Cats at senior level.

The defender then joined Norwich in the summer of 2020, and has since gone on to make nine appearances across all competitions for the Canaries.

Three of those came during the first half of last season, when Norwich were ultimately relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Mumba spent the second half of that 2021/22 campaign on loan at Peterborough, and featured 13 times for the Posh in total, as they suffered relegation from the Championship to League One.

Now it looks as though the 20-year-old will be on the move again this summer, with this latest update claiming that Plymouth are set to sign the full-back.

It is thought that the League One side are set to sign Mumba on loan, with Norwich apparently willing to let him leave on a temporary basis, as he will not get many first-team opportunities at Carrow Road next season.

If confirmed, Mumba could become third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of midfielder Matt Butcher and winger Mikel Miller on permanent deals.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Mumba’s contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a useful signing for Plymouth to make for next season.

The Pilgrims are not exactly well stocked with experienced options on the right-hand side of their defence, a role that Mumba could potentially fill.

Although he is still relateively inexperienced himself, he does have some game time at a higher level under his belt, which could help him to make an impact in League One.

It will also help him to get the opportunities he may not enjoy at Carrow Road next season, meaning this could be a deal that works well for all involved.