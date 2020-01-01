League One side secure deal for Sheffield Wednesday man

Blackpool have made a fast start to the January transfer window, by announcing the signing of Jordan Thorniley from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Thorniley has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Bloomfield Road, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022, with Blackpool holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The defender joined Sheffield Wednesday July 2016 following his release by Everton, and went onto make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, with both of his appearances this season coming in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website following confirmation of his move, Thorniley said: “I’m happy to get it over the line and sign for the Club. It’s an exciting time to come to Blackpool and the Club seems to be on the up.”

Reflecting on his decision to leave Hillsborough for Blackpool, the 23-year-old continued: “It was tough to leave Sheffield Wednesday, as they’ve been good to me having offered me a deal after being released from my first club, but when I learned of Blackpool’s interest, it was something I was really excited about and wanted to learn more.

“The aim for me is to repay the manager’s faith in me and produce when it matters on the pitch, and hopefully help the club continue to grow.”

Blackpool start the new year tenth in the League One standings, two points adrift of the play-off places, with their opening game of 2020 coming away at Rotherham United on New Year’s Day.

Thorniley effectively becomes the club’s second signing of the winter transfer window, after the club agreed a deal to sign free-agent winger Grant Ward earlier this week.

The Verdict

I think this has the potential to be a decent signing for Blackpool.

When you look at the size and level of the clubs that he has worked with before in the shape of Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, it certainly seems as though he has the potential ability there to make an impact at League One level for Blackpool, as they chase promotion in the new year.

This also looks as though it could be a good move for Thorniley himself, who could be set to enjoy more game time following this move to Blackpool, having struggled for minutes at Sheffield Wednesday this season in particular.