League One side eyeing transfer agreement for Manchester United player

Wycombe Wanderers are trying to complete a loan deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Bishop spent last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town, helping the Stags make it all the way to the play-off final, where they missed out on promotion following a 3-0 defeat to Port Vale.

However, it looks as though Bishop himself could be set to make the step up to League One next season, with it reported last week that League Two automatic promotion winners Exeter are keen to sign the ‘keeper.

Now though, it appears that there is even more interest in the 22-year-old from the third-tier.

As per this latest update, Wycombe are now also keen to secure the services of Bishop on a temporary basis during the 2022/23 campaign.

It is thought that Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is keen to sign the ‘keeper, after losing his number one from last season, David Stockdale, to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wycombe themselves missed out on promotion last season, losing to Sunderland in the League One play-off final, meaning they are now facing a second consecutive season in the third-tier.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Wycombe if they get it done.

With Stockdale having now departed for Hillsborough, the Chairboys are obviously in need of a new first-choice option between the posts for next season.

In Bishop, they would be getting a promising young talent to fill that role, who looks ready for the step up following his exploits in League Two last time around.

Given Wycombe should again be expected to challenge for promotion in 2022/23, that could make this move an appealing one for Bishop and United, meaning it may be no huge surprise if this move happens.