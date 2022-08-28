League One side eyeing temporary transfer deal for Everton player

Fleetwood Town are keen to sign Everton striker Tom Cannon, journalist Alan Nixon has reported, via Patreon.

A striker has seemingly been on the agenda for Fleetwood for much of the summer transfer window, with the club having reportedly made bids to sign Cole Stockton from League One rivals Morecambe.

However, with that deal having so far failed to materialise, it seems as though Scott Brown’s side are now focusing their attention on other potential targets.

According to this latest update, Fleetwood are now keen to sign Cannon on loan from the Toffees, after failing to agree a deal for Stockton.

It is thought that the 19-year-old could be available on loan in the final days of the market, after putting pen to paper on a new contract at Goodison Park.

To date, Cannon is yet to make his senior debut for Everton, although he has scored four goals in three league games for the club’s Under 21s already this season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful deal for Fleetwood to get done before the window shuts.

The Cod Army do look as though they could benefit from the addition of some extra attacking optins, if they are to be competitive throughout the course of the campaign.

Given his record at youth level for Everton, Cannon may well have the potential to make that sort of required impact for Brown’s side, and may well be ready for this chance to prove himself at senior level.

As a result, this is a deal that could potentially benefit both sides, meaning it would make sense if it was agreed before the window closes.