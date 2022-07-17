League One side eyeing deal for 22-year-old Manchester United player

Cheltenham Town are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Kovar made the move Old Trafford back in 2018, initially linking up with the Red Devils academy set-up.

The now 22-year-old has so far yet to make his first-team debut for the Old Trafford club, but has spent time on loan elsewhere in the Football League.

After making 18 appearances in League One for Swindon Town during the 2020/21 campaign, Kovar featured six times for Burton at that level, during the second half of last season.

Now it seems as though the goalkeeper could be set to make another return to the third-tier during the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Kovar is now ready for another loan move for next season, and is being lined up to join Cheltenham, who are expected to give him plenty of first-team opportunities.

Having finished 15th in League One last season, Cheltenham have so far made five first-team signings this summer, including the addition of goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald on a permanent deal from Torquay.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a useful piece of business for Cheltenham to get done.

With Owen Evans and Scott Flinders having both left the club already this summer, the Robins are short on options between the posts, even with the signing of MacDonald.

This therefore gives them that extra depth they need in goal, and Kovar will no doubt be keen to show what he can do, when given regular game time throughout the course of a full season.

With that in mind, it does look as though this could be a piece of transfer business that has the potential to work well for all concerned.