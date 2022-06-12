League One side eyeing agreement for Leicester City youngster

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk from Leicester City, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Stolarczyk has yet to make his senior debut for Leicester, but did spend the second half of season on loan with Dunfermline Athletic, making a total of 13 appearances as the club were relegated from the Scottish Championship.

Now it seems as though that is something that could earn the 21-year-old the chance to play at senior level in England for the first time in his career next season.

Which club did Fleetwood sign these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Fleetwood sign Toto Nsiala from earlier this year? Ipswich Town Norwich City Colchester United Southend United

According to this latest update, Fleetwood are keen on signing Stolarczyk, after the Cod Army’s recently appointed manager Scott Brown trained with the ‘keeper during his time at Dunfermline last season.

It is thought that Leicester will let the 21-year-old go out on loan for experience once a decision has been made over the future of Daniel Iversen, with the former Preston loanee again attracting interest from Championship clubs.

This has already been something of an eventful transfer window for Fleetwood, with right-back Shaun Rooney and midfielder Josh Vela both joining the Cod Army.

The Cod Army only avoided relegation from League One on the final day of last season, and could be in line for a squad overhaul this summer to try and avoid a similar situation next time around.

The Verdict

This could be an important bit of business for Fleetwood to get done this summer.

With Kieran O’Hara having moved on at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract, the Cod Army could benefit from some cover and competition for Alex Cairns between the posts.

Stolarczyk would obviously provide that, and given Brown has already seen him at Dunfermline, there ought to be some confidence that he could do a useful job at Highbury, with the manager aware of what he would be getting.

For the player himself, this would provide a useful opportunity to compete for more football on a weekly basis, meaning this could prove to be a good move for all involved.