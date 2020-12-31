League One side eye Charlton Athletic transfer raid, move away for player ‘unlikely’

Gillingham are interested in signing defender Deji Oshilaja from League One rivals Charlton Athletic, according to South London Press.

Oshilaja has spent time on loan with the Gills during three separate spells whilst he was a Cardiff player back in 2016 and 2017, although he eventually joined AFC Wimbledon.

The centre-back was a regular at The Valley during his first season with Lee Bowyer’s side, but his minutes this season have been limited – mainly due to a foot injury.

Oshilaja has made eight appearances for the Addicks in all competitions this term, but his late cameo in the win over former side Wimbledon earlier this month is his only appearance since the beginning of October.

Despite clubs being allowed to make five substitutes following the recent rule-change, the 27-year-old was left on the bench for Charlton’s draws with Swindon Town and Plymouth recently.

Despite the interest from Gillingham, South London Press believe that Bowyer is highly unlikely to sell the defender in the January window.

The Verdict

This would be an outstanding addition for Gillingham, but it’s a deal I cannot see happening.

Oshilaja still appears firmly part of Bowyer’s plans at The Valley, and whilst the player himself will no doubt be frustrated about his lack of opportunities, I’d be surprised if Charlton were to entertain the idea of letting him leave.