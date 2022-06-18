League One side confirm transfer agreement with Chelsea

Peterborough United have completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom, the League One club have confirmed.

Bergstrom joined Chelsea back in the 2018/19 season, joining from Turun Palloseura in his native Finland.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League giants, but has featured regularly for the club at both Under 18s and Under 23s level.

Now though, the 6ft 7in stoppers looks set to get his first experience of regular senior football in the coming campaign.

It has now been announced that Bergstrom has completed a loan move to Peterborough, joining on a temporary basis until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The goalkeeper becomes Peterborough’s third signing of the summer window, joining permanent midfield signing Ben Thompson, and fellow Harvey Cartwright, who has signed on loan from Hull, in making the move to London Road.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Peterborough will again be targeting promotion from League One in the coming campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be a rather useful signing for Peterborough to get done.

With David Cornell released, Christy Pym transfer listed and Steven Benda’s loan spell over, the Posh certainly found themselves in need of some new options between the posts next season.

That is something they have now secured with the signings of Bergstrom and Cartwright, and it will be interesting to see which one becomes the club’s number one next season, given both will be aiming for game time during their loan spells at London Road.

But with both of these goalkeepers yet to get any regular senior football in their career, you wonder whether their could be something of a risk for Peterborough if they do not bring in a more experienced option in this position.