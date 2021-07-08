League One side closing in on signing of Cardiff City player

MK Dons are close to finalising a loan move for Cardiff City forward Max Watters, as reported by Football Insider.

Watters joined The Bluebirds from Crawley Town for a fee that could still rise to seven figures in January, after beating their South Walian rivals in Swansea City to his signing.

The 22-year-old netted 13 goals in 12 starts for the League Two side, which sparked higher-level interest. Cardiff then capitalised on Swansea’s reluctance to meet the asking price set out by The Reds, and the forward made three Championship appearances as the Bluebirds secured an eighth-placed finish.

With regular Championship football perhaps a step too far at this stage of his progression, MK Dons look ready to bring the exciting forward to Buckinghamshire.

With Cameron Jerome departing for Luton Town and Will Grigg returning to Sunderland, a striker has ranked fairly high on their priority list.

The verdict

Watters’ goal-scoring record at Crawley Town was incredible, as he averaged a goal every 79 minutes. And with Cardiff wanting Watters to get more experience, League One is the perfect destination.

The Dons also seem like favourable suitors. They are an improving side under Russell Martin and look to play bright, attacking football. Grigg had success in playing on the shoulder of defenders and running in behind, and it seems that Watters will thrive off doing similar.

Watters has a knack for scoring goals and should The Dons continue to create as many chances as they did in the back end of last season, then Watters could benefit greatly.

Watters himself will be eyeing up a destination where he can consistently play to prove himself to his parent club. A year of scoring goals in the third-tier will stand him in good stead of becoming part of Cardiff’s plans for the following season.

