League One side closing in on late transfer window agreement with Chelsea

Forest Green Rovers look set to sign Chelsea academy striker Bryan Fiabema, a report from The Evening Standard has revealed.

Fiabema joined Chelsea from Norwegian side Tromso back in January 2020, after a successful trial period with the Stamford Bridge club.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for Chelsea, and returned to Norway back in March, joining Rosenborg on loan.

However, that move failed to work out, with the teenager scoring just once in 11 league games for the club, leading to him being recalled by Chelsea back in August.

Now though, it seems that the teenager is set for another temporary move away, with this latest update revealing that Fiabema is travelling to Forest Green to complete a medical with ahead of this evening’s transfer deadline.

That will pave the way for the striker to join the League One club – who currently sit 22nd in the third-tier table after promotion last season – on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

This does look like it has the potential to be a rather good move for Fiabema.

Given his spell with Rosenborg earlier in the year, it does look as though he is a long way away from Chelsea’s first-team.

However, senior football is still something he needs for his development, and you imagine he will be able to get that on a regular basis with this move to Forest Green.

Fiabema’s potential could make him a useful asset for the League One club as well as they look to kick-start their season, meaning this could work out well for all involved.