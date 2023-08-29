Highlights Cambridge are closing in on the loan signing of Crystal Palace striker John-Kymani Gordon.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Carlisle United, helping them to win promotion to League One.

League Two side Bradford City had also been keen to secure a deal for Gordon this summer, but now look as though they could miss out on him.

Cambridge United are closing in on a deal to sign John Kymani-Gordon from Crystal Palace.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the striker looks set to join the League One club on loan.

Who is John-Kymani Gordon?

Gordon has come through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace, and is yet so far yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He has however, featured on six occasions for the Eagles' Under 21s side in the Football League Trophy over the past two seasons.

The striker then spent the second half of last season on loan with Carlisle United, scoring twice in 17 appearances in total to help the Cumbrians win promotion from League Two to League One, via the play-offs.

This season has seen Gordon named on the bench for Palace in the Premier League, amid a lack of options for Roy Hodgson's side in the early stages of the campaign.

Now however, it looks as though the striker is all set for a move elsewhere in the final days of the summer transfer window, that will allow him to get his own chance in League One during the coming campaign.

Cambridge closing in on Gordon

According to this latest update from Nixon, Cambridge are now keen to secure the services of Gordon on a temporary basis.

It is thought that League Two side Bradford City were also keen on a move for the 20-year-old during this summer's transfer window.

However, Cambridge have apparently now made a strong move of their own for Gordon, and are apparently confident of winning the race for the Crystal Palace forward, courtesy of the League One football they can offer him.

Having narrowly avoided relegation from League One on the final day of last season, Cambridge have started this season in more encouraging form.

Mark Bonner's side have picked up nine points from their opening five games of the season, putting them ninth in the early standings, ahead of the visit of Reading to The Abbey Stadium on Monday night.

If confirmed, Gordon could become the U's seventh signing of the summer transfer window. Danny Andrew, Sullay Kaikai, Elias Kachunga, Jordan Cousins and Jack Stevens have all joined the club on permanent deals, while Gassan Ahadme has arrived on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

Would Cambridge be a good loan destination for Gordon?

It does feel as though a move to Cambridge could be a good one for Gordon to make.

Having got that experience in League Two with Carlisle United last season, the next obvious step in to move up to next division for a further challenge, that should allow him to continue to enhance his development.

Indeed, Cambridge have lost some influential centre forward options this summer with Joe Ironside, Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith all moving on.

That leaves plenty of gaps to be filled in the U's side, so there should be opportunities for game time that any player is going to want when going out on loan, meaning this looks like it has the potential to be a good move for Gordon.