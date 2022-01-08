League One side chasing deal for Manchester United man

Ipswich Town are interested in a deal for Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The defender joined United from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2020, and is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

However, the 18-year-old is already impressing for the Red Devils’ Under 23s side, and has trained with United’s senior side.

Now it seems as though the teenager may soon be handed the opportunity to get his first taste of regular senior football with a move elsewhere this month.

According to this latest update, Ipswich have made contact with United, about a potential loan deal for Fernandez for the rest of the season.

It is thought that recently appointed Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is hopeful that his connections with United – having been a coach at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will help secure this deal.

As things stand, Ipswich sit 11th in the League One table, 11 points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their trip to Priestfield to face struggling Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Ipswich if they can pull it off.

When you consider where they are in the third-tier standings right now, it does seem clear they are going to have to strengthen this month to have any chance of promotion.

Bringing in a promising young player with the pedigree that Fernandez possesses – given some of the clubs he has been at – could certainly be a step in the right direction for the Tractor Boys.

McKenna’s connections at Old Trafford could also give Ipswich a boost when it comes to their chances of completing this deal, so it does seem to be worth keeping an eye on this one going forward.