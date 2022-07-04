League One rival makes Shrewsbury Town play-off prediction

Jack Grimmer is backing his former club Shrewsbury Town for a play-off push in the up-and-coming season, following the club’s impressive transfer window so far.

The 28-year-old full back has been praising his former side’s business this window and has been full of praise for the board on how they have backed current manager Steve Cotterill, allowing him to bring the players that he wants to the club.

Grimmer believes that these players will help them push for a play-off place this season.

Grimmer, currently of Wycombe Wanderers, played for Shrewsbury for three seasons and has been very impressed with their business in the current transfer window. They’ve brought in Jordan Shipley, Tom Bayliss, Julien DaCosta, Chey Dunkley and Aiden O’Brien, with a view of pushing on up the table.

Grimmer spoke to the Shropshire Star saying: “I’ve been very impressed from the afar with the business and the deals, they’ve got over the line.

“It shows what can be done if the owners back the manager and trust in what he wants to.

“The expectation from me Is for Shrewsbury to be pushing the play-offs because you don’t sign those calibre of players if you’re not pushing for the play-offs, at least.

“I’d be surprised if teams this season get many easy games against Shrewsbury.”

Grimmer, who made 51 appearances for Shrewsbury whilst on loan with them, believes that his former club do have the quality to make it into the play-offs in a competitive League One this season, and that they will be no easy game for the other teams competing for the play-offs. For him, they can be seen as a real threat coming into the season.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to push for the play-offs this season following a disappointing campaign last season where they finished 18th, but with the new signings that have come into the club, they will have eyes on the promotion picture this season.

The Verdict

With the new signings that have come into the club it will still be a challenging season for Shrewsbury, with the strong competition in League One.

With the competitiveness in the league, they may struggle to reach the play-offs but should be looking to have a better season than last with the recruitment the club has overseen this window. It’s bolstered the squad and makes them not an easy team to come up against.

By the board backing Steve Cotterill they should be able to build for the next few years and become a real force in League One.