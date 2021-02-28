League One player makes exciting claim about his on-loan Tottenham teammate

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy says he would not like to be playing against the club’s on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, and is backing him to get his first goal for the club in the not too distant future.

Parrott failed to score in 15 games during a loan spell with Championship Millwall in the first half of this season, before that move was cut short, with Spurs sending the striker to Ipswich until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has since made six appearances for the Tractor Boys without scoring, but it still seems as Holy has been impressed with what he has seen from the teenager.

Speaking about Parrott and his fellow Ipswich striker James Norwood, Holy was quoted by The East Anglian Daily Times as saying: “I think he’s the kind of striker we needed.

“With Nors [Norwood] as well we have two very aggressive, very passionate, cheeky strikers. Honestly, I wouldn’t like to defend against them. I’m really pleased I am on their side!”

Discussing Parrott’s wait for a goal, it seems Holy believes that us not something that will last much longer, as he added: “He [Parrott] is still very, very young, but he’s a clever, smart, cheeky player.

“He’s not afraid to go one-v-one or two-v-two. It’s only a matter of time before Troy scores, in my opinion.”

As things stand, Ipswich are currently eighth in the League One table, two points off the play-off places, following their 2-1 win at home to Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s probably fair to say that it has been something of a difficult season so far for Parrott.

You imagine the young striker will have left Spurs last summer, with the aim of proving that he is ready to compete for a place in their first-team next season.

But with strikers ultimately judged on their tally of goals, that is something Parrott has been unable to do as yet.

Despite that, it does seem as though his potential is there for all to see, and it can sometimes be the case that one will open the floodgates, meaning there is still a chance for the teenager to turn things in his favour over the next few months.