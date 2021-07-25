League One outfit set to win transfer battle for Chelsea talent

AFC Wimbledon are set to pull off a transfer coup by winning the race to sign highly-rated Chelsea player Henry Lawrence.

Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence is set to complete a loan move to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. It will initially be a six month loan but likely be extended in January. He had offers from Wigan and other teams in the Championship but he will get good playing time at the Dons. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 25, 2021

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at the European champions, with the Blues known for producing quality youngsters. However, as is often the case, Lawrence has recognised that he will have to leave temporarily to get regular minutes.

And, according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella, the versatile midfielder is going to the League One side, who have seen off plenty of competition to land the teenager.

“Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence is set to complete a loan move to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. It will initially be a six month loan but likely be extended in January. He had offers from Wigan and other teams in the Championship but he will get good playing time at the Dons.”

Providing this deal is finalised as expected, it will be the second deal that Mark Robinson has done for a Chelsea player after the club completed the signing of Luke McCormick earlier this month.

1 of 20 How many league goals has Joe Piggot scored this season? 5 6 7 8

The verdict

This seems like a good move for all parties and you have to credit Lawrence for seeming to choose Wimbledon because he knows he will get more minutes there.

At his age, it’s all about playing games and whilst a Championship club could offer him a higher level of football, it’s no use to him if he’s only making the odd sub appearance.

The level of interest in Lawrence proves this is a great bit of business for the Dons and it will be interesting to see how he does this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.