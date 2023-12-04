Sitting in the relegation zone of the Championship as the only team out of the three not to win this past weekend, Rotherham United are desperate to find Matt Taylor's successor sooner rather than later.

The Millers have suffered a lot after surviving the drop last season, with Taylor winning just two of the first 16 league matches of 2023-24 which led to his departure in mid-November.

A number of names have been linked to the South Yorkshire outfit in recent weeks, but they are still yet to make an appointment, with Taylor himself already landing a new job in that time with Bristol Rovers.

It looked as though Rotherham were closing in on their new man over the weekend, but there has been another twist in the tale.

What is the latest on Rotherham United's search for a new manager?

Having been spotted at St. Andrew's on Saturday afternoon in the stands during the Millers' goalless draw against Birmingham City, it was revealed that Nathan Jones was the man that the Rotherham hierarchy had honed in on as their next manager.

The 50-year-old had built solid foundations at Luton Town before jumping ship to Premier League side Southampton last November, which was an ill-fated three month stint with the Saints as they struggled to get results under the Welshman before his sacking in February.

And whilst Rotherham were hoping to appoint Jones as their new manager, it was reported by Football Insider that he has in-fact turned down the chance to turn around the Millers' fortunes, and that has been backed up by the Rotherham Advertiser.

That means that chairman Tony Stewart has to return to the drawing board in search for Taylor's successor, and he looks likely to now try and turn to an old friend.

The Rotherham Advertiser have claimed that whilst multiple candidates are now still in the frame, one of those is once again Steve Evans, who was linked right at the very start when Taylor was sacked.

Evans of course had a successful stint at the New York Stadium in the past, winning back-to-back promotions with Rotherham from League Two to the Championship in 2013 and 2014, before departing the club two months into the 2015-16 campaign.

What has Steve Evans already said on Rotherham United vacancy?

Now at Stevenage, the Scotsman has them flying high in fourth position in League One and is thought to have had a good relationship with Rotherham chairman Stewart, but interest in Evans soon cooled from the club just a few days after he was linked.

Speaking at the time on Rotherham's apparent interest, Evans said: "I'm not aware of anything and neither is my chairman, I spoke to my chairman earlier today and I spoke to Leon Hunter tonight.

"We're not aware of anything.

"I've got a great affinity with the chairman and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club.

"But we've got a job to do here. We're trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I'm only focused on Saturday and Lincoln."

Could Evans be tempted though by an official approach from Rotherham if it came his way? It would be a big risk to swap a League One promotion push for a Championship relegation battle, but the Millers could try their luck.