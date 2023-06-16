Swansea City have been linked with a whole host of names to replace Russell Martin as head coach when he eventually departs for Southampton, but the individuals seem to be slipping away from them.

Sooner rather than later, Martin will move on to the Saints when the compensation wrangle which has been ongoing for a number of weeks is resolved, and Swansea will need to line up a replacement quickly before pre-season begins.

Chris Davies appeared to be their number one target, having been assistant at the club to Brendan Rodgers between 2010 and 2012, but instead of branching out on his own to start a managerial career of his own right, he is heading to Tottenham Hotspur to assist Ange Postecoglou.

Ryan Mason has also been linked but is staying at Spurs as a coach, former Belgium international Carl Hoefkens has been reportedly approached by the club but is heading to Standard Liege whilst Gregg Berhalter, who was said to be a target a number of weeks ago, is set to return to his former post of USA national team manager.

Plymouth Argyle head coach Steven Schumacher is believed to have turned down the opportunity as well, and now they are now set to turn to one of the most impressive managers in the lower leagues of the EFL, much like they did when appointing Martin in the first place two years ago to replace Steve Cooper.

Michael Duff wanted by Swansea

According to The Athletic, the Swans hierarchy will now turn their attentions to Michael Duff following failed approaches elsewhere for other managers and coaches.

Duff led Barnsley to the League One play-off final in his first season in charge of the Tykes in 2022-23, narrowly falling short against Sheffield Wednesday in the final with a 1-0 defeat in extra time.

His contract at Oakwell runs until the summer of 2025, meaning Swansea would need to pay compensation - perhaps a significant amount - for the the 45-year-old should they choose to make him their new number one target.

Who is Michael Duff?

Duff had an incredibly solid playing career in the EFL for two clubs, rising through non-league with Cheltenham Town before playing for the Robins in League One and Two before moving on to Burnley in 2004.

The centre-back played Championship football for most of the next 12 years, although two of those were Premier League seasons, ad he ended his playing career in 2016 having played 720 professional club matches.

Duff also played 24 times for the Northern Ireland national team during his career and when his playing days were done, he moved into management in 2018 with Cheltenham.

In his third season in charge, Duff won promotion to League One with the Robins and then consolidated the club in the third tier in 2022 before moving on to Barnsley, where he has a 55.2 per cent win ratio, winning 32 of his 58 matches in charge so far.