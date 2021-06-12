League One manager delivers transfer update as Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich circle 12-goal star

Crewe Alexandra are yet to receive any offers for Owen Dale, according to club manager David Artell.

Reports from Football Insider claimed that Sunderland among a list of clubs that included Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Ipswich Town who were keen on a move for the 22-year-old forward.

Dale scored 12 goals for Crewe this season as they avoided relegation from League One, but with a year left on his deal, it seems that he’s attracting interest from higher up the EFL pyramid.

While it remains to be seen whether the player will move on this summer, Crewe boss David Artell was discussing the future of the player and said that Dale will not be sold unless his valuation is met.

Speaking to the Crewe Alexandra website, Artell said: “We have not had any bids for any of our players and I’ve told the likes of Owen (Dale) that.

“There have been no offers for any of our players. If that will be the case as we get closer to the start of the new season? I really don’t know.

“What I do know is that I am on the same page as the chairman and the board. They have all told me the same thing, we have our valuation and if it’s not met then it is not considered.

“We are in a much stronger position on that now and we are all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

The verdict

It’s very early days in the summer transfer window so I don’t think that people should read into this too much.

Clubs are still weighing up their option and taking stock following the end of the previous season in which clubs have had to handle contract situations with their players.

Sunderland are one of those who have had plenty of outgoings to deal with and that’s why the topic of incoming deals is yet to really take off.

Owen Dale is a quality player and so it’d be no surprise to see him move on, but as Crewe have said, the only way that he’ll leave is if they receive an offer that meets their asking price.