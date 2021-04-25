League One manager confirms desire for permanent Sunderland striker signing

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has admitted he would like to turn striker Will Grigg’s loan move to the club a permanent one this summer.

Having previously played for the club during the 2014/15 season, Grigg returned to MK Dons on loan from Sunderland back in the January transfer window.

The striker has since scored eight goals in 18 games for the club, including four in their 5-0 thrashing of Swindon Town on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though Martin is keen to extend Grigg’s return to the Stadium MK, beyond the end of the campaign.

Speaking about the Northern Irishman’s future in the aftermath of that victory over Swindon, Martin was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: “We’d like to keep him, he fits in with what we’re doing but he has a contract with another club.

"He has another year, and Sunderland could be in this league still. We'll be right in the mix to try and keep him. We'll have to wait and see."

Prior to his return to MK Dons, Grigg had scored eight goals in 61 appearances for Sunderland, having joined the Blacks Cats from Wigan in the 2019 winter transfer window.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Grigg’s contract with Sunderland, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I do think a deal to keep Grigg at MK Dons on a permanent basis could make sense for all concerned this summer.

The striker has never managed to settle at Sunderland, but does look to have fitted in nicely at MK Dons during the second half of this season.

As a result, it could be good for his career if he remains at the Stadium MK, where Martin’s side will be confident of the quality they would be getting with this signing.

Indeed, with Grigg’s Sunderland contract expiring next summer, this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him, meaning it could make sense for them from a financial perspective, to let this deal go through, since it seems hard to imagine the striker having a future at The Stadium of Light.