The promotion battle at the top of the League One table is as intense as ever.

Multiple clubs are vying for the two automatic spots, with several others all aiming to earn a top six finish.

League One Table (As it stands February 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 33 26 66 4 Barnsley 32 22 60 5 Oxford United 34 14 57 6 Peterborough United 32 19 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 56 8 Blackpool 33 11 50

The battle at the bottom of the table is also extremely tight, with clubs aiming to survive in the third division for another campaign.

With between 12 and 14 games remaining for teams, there are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the final months of the season.

Here we look at all the latest headlines surrounding teams in the third tier of English football…

Ravel Morrison transfer interest

According to Teamtalk, a number of sides in League One are weighing up a potential move for former Derby County player Ravel Morrison.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent following the conclusion of his stint with MLS side DC United.

The Manchester United academy graduate moved to the US following his time with the Rams, linking up with former manager Wayne Rooney.

However, a return to English football could now be on the cards ahead of the run-in.

Promotion contenders Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers are both monitoring his situation.

However, they face competition from Championship relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday.

Given his free agent status, clubs can still register him despite the transfer window having closed at the start of the month.

Ian Evatt’s promotion battle claim

Ian Evatt was pleased with his Bolton side’s comeback win on Tuesday night to move level on points with second placed Derby.

However, he has warned supporters that the team’s run-in is going to be extremely difficult, especially with such a hectic schedule to come.

The 42-year-old explained why four changes had to be made for the midweek win over Cambridge United.

“We needed to make a few changes to freshen it up and everyone has got to stay ready,” said Evatt, via Bolton News.

“This is tough, as tough as it gets for us.

“We have 14 games left. Is that right? They all seem to merge into one at the minute.

“But with 14 left we just have to reset and prepare for Blackpool away, which is a tough ask.”

Portsmouth's Marc Leonard interest

According to Football Transfers, Portsmouth are keen to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard this summer.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Northampton Town, where he has earned praise for his performances in League One.

Pompey attempted to sign Leonard last summer, but a new deal with the Seagulls meant that he was unavailable for a permanent transfer.

But the League One side are planning to revive their interest at the end of this season, with the team currently battling for promotion to the Championship.

Carlton Palmer’s Dwight Gayle verdict

Cartlon Palmer believes Dwight Gayle could prove an inspired signing for Derby.

Paul Warne’s side confirmed the arrival of the 34-year-old this week, arriving as a free agent following his departure from Stoke City.

The Rams moved quickly to find a solution following a long-term injury to James Collins.

“It’s unfortunate news for Derby County with Collins being ruled out,” Palmer told Football League World.

“As proven, [Gayle’s] prolific in the Championship, and in a short-term deal, and if he’s fit and can hit the ground running, this could be an inspired signing until the end of the season.

“It didn’t work out for him at Stoke, but he knows where the back of the net is, he knows where it is in a higher league above, so I don’t believe he’s past his best at 34.

“I think that’s crazy.

“As long as he’s fit and good to go, his contract wasn’t up at Stoke, he mutually agreed to terminate it because he wasn’t getting any game time and it just wasn’t working out for him.

“This could be an inspired signing by Paul Warne, who will hope that Dwight will get him the goals to avoid being in the play-offs and get automatic promotion.”