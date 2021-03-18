‘League One is on the horizon’ – Is Sheffield Wednesday’s fate sealed? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town last night in the Sky Bet Championship, with Darren Moore still searching for his first win as Owls boss.

Josh Windass had given Wednesday a first-half lead, but Callum Paterson’s luckless own goal pegged the Owls back on 72 minutes.

The draw leaves Moore’s side nine points adrift of safety in the Championship, with Birmingham City beating Reading elsewhere in the division to leave the Owls facing an uphill task to avoid relegation.

Our question is whether the writing is now on the wall?

George Harbey

It’s such a tough ask in my opinion.

Wednesday have had the opportunity to take points off those teams around them in recent weeks, but they have failed to do so and that could prove to be decisive come the end of the season.

They are nine points adrift of safety and Rotherham, the team above them, have many games in hand, so it would take a miracle for them to turn it around at this stage of the season.

They also have to travel to the likes of Barnsley, Watford and Middlesbrough, and it’s really hard to see where they will get those wins from.

It doesn’t look good.

Phil Spencer

I’ve always had a sneaky feeling that Sheffield Wednesday would avoid the drop.

Unfortunately for supporters I’m doubting that instinct now.

The Owls are a massive club and it’ll be really strange to see them outside of the top two divisions, but on current form I just can’t see them staying up.

That own goal against Huddersfield felt like a big moment, and with Lee Bowyer seemingly getting a reaction from the Blues it is going to very tough for them.

Time is running out for Sheffield Wednesday and I think they’ll have to be pretty much flawless from now if they’re to have any hope.

But based on the season so far I think that’s far too big an ask.

Alfie Burns

Huddersfield were there for the taking last night and Wednesday couldn’t get the victory they badly needed. To me, that bodes very badly for Darren Moore.

The manner in which Wednesday conceded was unlucky, but in the build-up to the goal, the marking of Naby Sarr was criminal and asking for trouble.

Even more disappointing will be the fact that Wednesday have finished a game they could have got more from, only to see that Birmingham have beaten Reading.

Survival is fading fast for Wednesday and, to answer the question, the writing does look on the wall. It will be some escape if they survive from here and I can’t make a case for them doing that.

League One is on the horizon.