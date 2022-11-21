League One interest emerges in Blackburn Rovers first-teamer

Scouts from League One sides have gone to watch Blackburn Rovers full-back Joe Rankin-Costello in action for the club’s Under-21s outfit, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has found his game time limited this season, making just five competitive appearances with four of those coming in the Carabao Cup, recently getting the chance to play at the London Stadium.

However, the right-sided player would have been hoping to get more games under his belt this termfollowing the departure of Ryan Nyambe – but Callum Brittain has come in and limited his minutes on the pitch.

And he hasn’t even been in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s matchday squad for the vast majority of their league games so far this term, potentially signalling that his future could be bleak at Ewood Park under the Dane.

The Lancashire Telegraph even believes a loan move for the 23-year-old is likely to be considered after seeing a switch fall through on deadline day during the previous window.

And he doesn’t seem as though he would be short of interest in January if he was made available for a temporary move away from Rovers, with scouts from the third tier believed to have travelled to see him play on multiple occasions.

The Verdict:

Blackburn could potentially want to keep hold of him just in case there’s an injury crisis and considering he isn’t likely to be on a huge wage, they may be better off keeping him.

Already having second-tier experience under his belt, he could step up as an orthodox option at right-back if needed, with depth likely to be key in determining who wins promotion to the Premier League.

They wouldn’t have been expecting to be in the promotion mix before the season started – but whilst they’re here – they may as well give it their best shot because you never know when their next opportunity will come around.

For the player though, a loan move would definitely be beneficial because he needs to be playing as much senior football as possible if he wants to continue developing.

It’s not as if he’s at an early stage of his career either. At 23, he needs to be playing every week and he won’t get that game time under Tomasson unless there’s a severe injury crisis.

He can’t rely on others to become unavailable though.