League One individual identified as Sheffield United managerial target

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is a contender to take over from Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, a report from The Star has claimed.

After a considerable amount of speculation towards the end of the week, it was announced on Saturday night that Wilder had officially left the club after five years in charge.

It was later confirmed that the club’s Under 23s Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of the Blades’ first-team for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign, with support from former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall.

However, it now seems as though Appleton had been another potential candidate to take over at Bramall Lane, with this latest report claiming that the Sheffield United hierarchy have been impressed by the work that the 45-year-old has done at Sincil Bank.

Having taken charge of Lincoln early last season, Appleton has now guided the club to third place in the current League One standings, just one point off an automatic promotion place.

It is thought that Sheffield United will review their managerial situation again in the summer, meaning it is not impossible that they could still make a move for Appleton in the not too distant future.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one for Sheffield United to consider.

It seems all but certain that they will be relegated this season, meaning they will effectively be looking for a manager to lead them in the Championship next season.

That will of course make things easier for Appleton than making the jump all the way to the Premier League if he does make the move to Bramall Lane, and his experience managing in the Championship previously could help him there.

Indeed, you cannot deny that Appleton has done an impressive job at Lincoln this season in particular, so it is perhaps no surprise to see that he is attracting attention for other managerial roles.