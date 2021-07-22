Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘League One here we come’ – Many Swansea City fans react to fresh managerial rumour

Published

9 mins ago

on

John Eustace is among the early managerial contenders to replace Steve Cooper at Swansea City, according to Wales Online.

Swansea announced on Wednesday afternoon that Cooper had left the Liberty Stadium after a two-year tenure of the club.

Cooper led Swansea to two play-off finishes in his two years with the Swans, with the coach now looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to Wales Online, John Eustace is an early contender to replace Cooper in charge, and is one of the frontrunners for the role.

Eustace has had one stint in management with Kidderminster Harriers, winning 55 of his 103 games in charge during a two-year tenure.

In the summer of 2018, he joined QPR as their assistant manager, and has since worked closely with Steve McClaren and Mark Warburton.

Eustace, who played for the likes of Watford and Derby County as a player, has now been namechecked as a potential target for the Swans as they look to replace Cooper.

Cooper was a left-field appointment for Swansea a couple of years ago, and it has emerged that Eustace was also a contender for the role following Graham Potter’s departure.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to Eustace’s potential appointment…


