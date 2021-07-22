‘League One here we come’ – Many Swansea City fans react to fresh managerial rumour

John Eustace is among the early managerial contenders to replace Steve Cooper at Swansea City, according to Wales Online.

Swansea announced on Wednesday afternoon that Cooper had left the Liberty Stadium after a two-year tenure of the club.

Cooper led Swansea to two play-off finishes in his two years with the Swans, with the coach now looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to Wales Online, John Eustace is an early contender to replace Cooper in charge, and is one of the frontrunners for the role.

Eustace has had one stint in management with Kidderminster Harriers, winning 55 of his 103 games in charge during a two-year tenure.

In the summer of 2018, he joined QPR as their assistant manager, and has since worked closely with Steve McClaren and Mark Warburton.

Eustace, who played for the likes of Watford and Derby County as a player, has now been namechecked as a potential target for the Swans as they look to replace Cooper.

Cooper was a left-field appointment for Swansea a couple of years ago, and it has emerged that Eustace was also a contender for the role following Graham Potter’s departure.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to Eustace’s potential appointment…

I am thrilled. — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) July 21, 2021

If John eustace was a good manager im sure he would be no 1 at qpr who are a bang average mid table side. We need experience not someone who's just gonna be a yes man unfortunately this is what it is come to dead club — Benjamin neale (@Benjaminneale4) July 21, 2021

Eustace is a very interesting shout. Playing identity cast a spotlight with Harriers. A really progressive coach. Can he implement that up the football pyramid? Encouraging. His synergy with Scott & Winter will be key to help him through aspects of recruitment & management. — Andy T (@andytidy_80) July 21, 2021

Well I may as well take the job 😂😂😂😂 — mark clode (@markclode1100) July 21, 2021

Ah the cheap options pic.twitter.com/AP4nCZkfOW — Charlie (@mumblesboi87) July 22, 2021

Eustace would be alright IMO — Ashley (@ASHiLEYjAMES) July 21, 2021

Done some research on Eustace and he could be a shrewd appointment,I remember the meltdown when Rodgers got the job and look how that turned out — Dan Gomersall (@dan_gomersall) July 22, 2021

League 1 here we come because owners lack of investment and ambition — BidwellSZN (@BidwellSZN) July 21, 2021