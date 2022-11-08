League One head coach and ex-Blackpool manager on Luton Town radar as potential Nathan Jones replacements

Luton Town are drawing up a shortlist of coaches to replace Southampton-bound Nathan Jones and have identified Neil Critchley and Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner as candidates, according to Football Insider.

Jones has been given permission to speak to the Saints following Tuesday night’s clash with his former club Stoke City – the team he first departed Kenilworth Road to manage in 2019 before returning after his sacking at the Bet365 Stadium.

It is likely that the Welshman will depart for the Premier League with personal terms expected to not be an issue, so the Hatters hierarchy are already looking towards his successor.

As FLW exclusively revealed this morning, Bournemouth’s interim manager Gary O’Neil is of interest, but Critchley and Bonner are also being considered.

Critchley has one season of Championship experience, having led Blackpool to promotion into the second tier in 2021 before leading them to a respectable 16th-placed finish in the 2021-22 season.

He departed to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa however this past summer, but is currently out of a job after being sacked along with the Liverpool legend from the coaching staff at Villa Park in October.

Bonner meanwhile has been Cambridge’s head coach since 2020 and guided the U’s to being runners-up of League Two in his first full season as a boss, and was earlier this season wanted by Rotherham United to replace Paul Warne.

The 36-year-old turned that opportunity with the Millers down, however he is on Luton’s radar ahead of a big decision they have to make.

The Verdict

Jones departing Luton will no doubt hurt but the club have to have a succession plan in place.

The fact the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup is around the corner means the hierarchy has a bit of time to come to a decision, and it’s clear they’re looking towards a younger figure rather than experience.

Bonner is a real up-and-comer and the Luton job, despite being a relatively small club compared to the teams with the money in the Championship, would be a major step up from what he has been doing at Cambridge.

With his experience though as a Premier League coach and a Championship boss, Critchley really could be an ideal candidate – one that could potentially tick all the boxes.