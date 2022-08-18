League One duo and Leyton Orient in transfer hunt for Charlton Athletic midfielder

Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey is wanted by a mix of clubs from League One and Two this summer after falling out of favour at The Valley, London News Online have reported.

The Addicks’ divisional rivals Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town, as well as League Two outfit Leyton Orient, are all keen on a deal for the 27-year-old.

Gilbey’s contract at Charlton runs until the end of the current season, but the hierarchy would be happy enough to let him go before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Having arrived from MK Dons in the summer of 2020, Gilbey has appeared 66 times in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring six goals in that period.

His only outing in the current campaign so far though has come in an EFL Cup victory against a higher level of opposition in Queens Park Rangers, and he’s not been in Ben Garner’s matchday squad for the last three League One matches.

The Verdict

From an outsider looking in it would seem a strange move to want to get rid of Gilbey for all the experience in the third tier he has.

But Ben Garner clearly sees things differently and believes he has enough options in the engine room to satisfy his needs.

The trio of George Dobson, Albie Morgan and Scott Fraser have been really impressive in league action so far, and the signings this summer of Conor McGrandles and Jack Payne have brought further competition.

Gilbey won’t be on the cheapest of wages at the Addicks, so it does make sense to try and get rid if he’s not in Garner’s plans, but it would be a surprise to see him drop into League Two.