League One defender issues glowing verdict on Tottenham loanee

Portsmouth centre back Clark Robertson says that Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett will go a long way in his career, after watching the striker up close at Fratton Park.

Scarlett has come through academy at Tottenham, with the 18-year-old already making two Premier League appearances for the North London club.

However, the summer transfer window saw Scarlett head out on loan to Portsmouth in order to get more regular game time, and he does seem to be thriving in Danny Cowley’s side.

The striker has already made 11 appearances in all competitions for Pompey, scoring four goals and providing one assist in that time, helping the club to second place in the current League One table.

Now it seems as though that has been enough for the teenager to already make a significant impression on at least one of his teammates at Fratton Park.

Speaking about what he has made of Scarlett’s performances for Portsmouth so far, Robertson told The News: “He’s going to be a player, the boy has got some talent. The goal he scored on Tuesday, there was nothing wrong with it. It shouldn’t have been chalked off.

“He’s going to be a top player. You can see it in training, his natural finishing ability is something else. He’ll go far, I think. He’s got a good attitude and he’s just desperate to play. He’s doing well just now.

“He’s got sharp feet around the box and he’s not physically big, but he’s ready for it. Defenders are scared to touch him.”

The Verdict

This should be an exciting verdict on Scarlett for everyone concerned here.

Portsmouth have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and will surely now have their eyes firmly fixed on a long awaited promotion back to the Championship.

The fact that Robertson believes they have got a player of Scarlett’s quality to call upon to help them with that, is something that can surely only be a big asset for them in their attempts to do just that.

Spurs meanwhile, will be ever more confident on the back of things such as this, that they have a hgh quality player on their books who will be capable of making a big impact for them in the years to come, as he continues his development, given he is still at the very early stages of his career.